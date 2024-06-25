The Sandlot' star Tom Guiry is fined after pleading guilty to smashing neighbor's jeep and allegedly approaching front door with a knife

Tom Guiry has found himself in deep waters as the actor was arrested and charged with assault and battery on June 2, 2024. However, the actor was then released from police custody the next day, on June 3, 2024. The arrest stemmed from an incident that took place between Tom and his neighbour in South Carolina, as Tom allegedly assaulted them by throwing a dumbbell at his car.

Fox News reported that after smashing neighbor's car, Tom also approached their front door with a knife in his hand. For the same reason, Tom Guiry was then fined $757 for additional disorderly conduct and the damage caused to the neighbor in the bizarre incident. Apart from this, he was released from custody on a $1,000 bond.

According to the same publication, Guiry’s neighbor claimed that the actor followed his wife into the garage while he held the knife. However, there is no clarification yet as to why the feud between Tom and his neighbor took place.

Tom Guiry, whose real name is Thomas John Guiry is currently 42 years old and is best known for his role in The Sandlot, The Black Donnellys, U-571 and even Black Hawk Down.

“I'll pay you back, I'm sorry” — Details explored as the neighbour confronts Tom Guiry upon the arrival of police officials

Tom Guiry made his way into the headlines after he reportedly created a scene outside his neighbor’s house. According to Fox News, Tom broke their car window and windshield with a dumbbell and later approached their house with a knife. However, the neighbor confronted the actor claiming his “window had been shattered,” to which, Tom Guiry responded:

“That sucks man, I'll pay you back, I'm sorry, I'm gonna get you back. I did it. I'm sorry man. I'm coming back to get you... I (am) sorry, brother, I'll pay you back."

The entire incident took place on June 2, 2024, when three calls were made to 911 reporting an incident of chaos in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Moreover, TMZ stated that the police had released surveillance footage showing Tom Guiry shirtless as he threw a massive 35-kilogram dumbbell at the white Jeep of his neighbour.

The footage then showed an angry Tom approaching the neighbours back yard, just when the police came. As the police arrived, they immediately arrested Tom on charges of third-degree assault, battery and malicious injury to someone else’s personal property.

At the moment, neither the actor nor his representatives have spoken up about the recent drama. However, social media users have criticized him for the same.

Moreover, this is not the first time that Tom made his way into the spotlight for causing chaos, as in 2013, the actor was arrested for the first time as he caused a bodily injury. As per The New York Times, Tom was living in Hamptoms at the time of the incident, and he violently hit the head of a cop in an intoxicated state at Bush Intercontinental Airport.