"Thinks he can throw her under the bus"— Netizens react to Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard criticizing Karla Sofía Gascón

By Jeevika Malhotra
Modified Feb 06, 2025 00:34 GMT
Winners Portraits &amp; Press Conference - European Film Awards 2024 In Lucerne - Source: Getty
Karla Sofía Gascón's old tweets reportedly showed her posting inflammatory statements on COVID-19 vaccines, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars.

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard recently spoke to Deadline and addressed the controversy surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón, the film’s lead actress. Audiard expressed disappointment with Gascón's behavior following her resurfaced social media posts and criticized her for creating a negative atmosphere around the film.

His remarks included comments about the breakdown of trust and how Gascón’s actions have hurt Emilia Pérez’s cast and crew, including co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Audiard made it clear he has not spoken to Gascón and has no intention of doing so, saying she’s taking a "self-destructive approach" and needs to reflect on her actions.

He also accused her of portraying herself as a victim, despite the controversy stemming from her own statements. Gascón's old tweets showed her posting inflammatory statements on religion, George Floyd, COVID-19 vaccines, and diversity at the Oscars.

Social media users on Reddit and Twitter shared their thoughts, with some defending Gascón while others criticizing his remarks. Some pointed out Audiard’s role in hiring Gascón in the first place, questioning his responsibility in the situation.

"LMAOO. He thinks he can throw her under the bus, unfortunately it might just work" one Reddit user wrote.
Netizens react to Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard criticizing Karla Sofía Gascón (Image via @Lapys-Lazuli/Instagram)
"So much mess, so many piles of garbage," another commented.
"I watched this film finally the other day and it’s a shame, the movie itself is a great script with a misguided approach — but Zoe and Karla are genuinely doing great work. All that aside," a fan wrote.

A comment aimed at Audiard’s harsh tone, suggesting that his reaction was disproportionate.

"He's talking as if he wasn’t the one who hired her," a Reddit user noted.
"He’s said things that are just as weird and hateful. He’s lucky he isn’t getting as much scrutiny as Karla," said another Reddit user.
"He's actually glad that this has overtaken his racist remarks as well. He has his own Oscar to think about," one Reddit user stated.

Controversy affects Emilia Pérez’s awards prospects

The controversy surrounding Gascón has cast a shadow over Emilia Pérez, which has received 13 Oscar nominations, including nods for Zoe Saldaña and Jacques Audiard. According to Deadline, Gascón is not expected to participate in the upcoming industry gatherings leading up to the Oscars, although she remains a nominee and can attend the awards ceremony.

Audiard addressed the toll the controversy has taken on Emilia Pérez's promotional campaign, admitting that the situation has dampened his enthusiasm. He emphasized his commitment to supporting Saldaña and the rest of the crew, saying,

"There’s no way I’m letting go of these people."

Audiard faced backlash for comments in a separate interview where he allegedly described Spanish as a language of "modest countries" and "the poor and immigrants."

In response to the criticism, Audiard attempted to clarify his remarks in an interview with Deadline, expressing his appreciation for the Spanish language and emphasizing his desire to create an international film. He stated that his words were misinterpreted and did not reflect his true sentiments.

"There’s English and there’s Spanish, and Spanish is such a rich language that crosses borders. What’s been said about my statement is actually exactly the opposite of what I think," he told Deadline.

With the Oscars approaching, it is unclear whether the recent controversy will influence Emilia Pérez's performance during the awards season.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
