Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin reportedly teaming up for faith-based movie deal with Netflix 

Tyler Perry has reportedly teamed with DeVon Franklin to make faith-based movies with Netflix. The first film to be made under this partnership is currently titled R&B. It is written by Cory Tynan and Mike Elliot.

Perry is an American filmmaker, playwright, and actor. He has previously directed movies and TV shows like Mea Culpa (2024), Madea Goes to Jail (2009), Why Did I Get Married (2007), and more.

Meanwhile, Devon Franklin is a motivational speaker and author. He is also an American producer known for faith-based movies like Jesus Revolution (2023), Miracles from Heaven (2016), Heaven is for Real (2014), Holy Ghost (2014), and more.

What is Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin's deal with

Netflix all about?

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler Perry and Devon Franklin have partnered with Netflix to create faith-based movies for the renowned streaming platform.

Announcing their partnership, Tyler Perry released a statement:

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects. I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”

The partnership reportedly appears to be for multiple films spanning over years. Talking about the same, Devon Franklin expressed his views on his relationship with Tyler:

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

The duo is going to share producer credits as the upcoming projects will be released in conjunction with Terry Perry Studios. The contract also expands Tyler Perry’s and Netflix's creative partnership, following which he will have to produce, direct, and write movies and TV series for the OTT platform.

The VP of Netflix, Niija Kuykendall, also spoke about this creative partnership in a statement:

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members.”

Plot of the upcoming film R&B explored

The first film to be produced under the new Netflix deal is titled R&B. It is a modern-day retelling of an iconic love story in the Bible. The narrative follows Ruth and Boaz, based on Ruth~ chapters (1-4) in the Bible.

The movie is about a young woman who escapes the Atlantic music scene to take care of an elderly windowed lady. That's when she meets the love of her life and also gains the mother she never had.

Netflix has not shared any details of the release date and cast members for R&B. Stay tuned to know more about this project.

