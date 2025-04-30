What is Jenna Ortega's net worth? Wednesday star reveals her plan to direct a film that has been in the works for "almost 10 years"

In a recent interview with V Magazine, published on Monday, April 28, Jenna Ortega has opened up about her directorial endeavours. The Wednesday actress claimed that she had been working on a script for almost a decade and felt that it was time to bring the story to life. In addition to starring and producing the film, she wished to direct the project as well.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Ortega has a net worth of $5 million. The 22-year-old actress started her career as a child actor in creatives like Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle. She has also acted in films like American Carnage, The Fallout, Yes Day, and Scream VI.

However, Ortega's biggest break came in Netflix's Wednesday, in which she starred as the titular character based on Charles Addams' Wednesday Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show became the second-most-watched English Netflix series. Jenna Ortega also received critical acclaim for her role from fans and critics alike.

During the aforementioned interview with V Magazine, Ortega revealed her aspirations for directing her own script. She said:

“I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years. It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

However, the actress accepted that she needed "a few years under [her] belt" to understand the craft and nuances of directorial work.

“This one in particular, I see myself in it, but I really want to direct. That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes.” she continued.

While Jenna Ortega has never directed a creative, she has featured in the horror comedy, Death of a Unicorn, as an executive producer. The actress is also slated to star and executive produce Hurry Up Tomorrow and the upcoming season 2 of Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega explains the real reason behind her exit from Scream 7 amid the Melissa Barrera controversy

Jenna Ortega - Image via: Getty

In an interview with The Cut (published on April 7, 2025), Jenna Ortega broke her silence about the real reason behind her leaving Scream 7. The actress clarified that it had no connection with scheduling conflicts or friction arising due to payment issues.

Jenna Ortega revealed that her departure was linked to the firing of her co-star Melissa Barrera. The 22-year-old announced her exit a day after Barrera was fired by Spyglass Media Group following her social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Melissa Barrera was fired by Spyglass for their alleged "zero tolerance for antisemitism and incitement of hate" after the 34-year-old took to social media and supported Palestine in their recent political conflict with Israel.

Although the studio blamed scheduling conflicts for her departure, Ortega cleared the ambiguity in her interview, stating:

"It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling... The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart. If Scream VII wasn't going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn't seem like the right move for me in my career at the time," Ortega told The Cut.

At present, Scream 7 is reported to reprise the roles of Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Mason Gooding, with Isabel May and Joel McHale joining as new characters. As per Teen Vogue, the film is slated to release on February 27, 2026.

