What did Judi Dench say about trigger warnings? Academy Award-winning actress criticizes use of cautionary notes in theatre

Acclaimed actress Judi Dench has entered the ongoing conversation surrounding trigger warnings in theatre. In a recent interview with Radio Times, published Monday, May 13, Judi Dench expressed surprise at the growing use of pre-show alerts for potentially upsetting content in plays.

"Do they do that? My God, it must be a pretty long trigger warning before King Lear or Titus Andronicus!", she said.

While acknowledging the potential value of trigger warnings, Judi Dench ultimately questioned their role in the theatrical experience.

"I can see why they exist, but if you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre, because you could be very shocked", she said.

Judi Dench's statements are in line with those of other well-known personalities in the theatre world. Gregory Doran, the former artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, previously told the audience members who were the ones who are likely to be upset that they should stay away from plays that they might not like.

Expand Tweet

The debate around trigger warnings highlights the persistent issue of the conflict between artistic freedom and theatergoers' comfort.

Judi Dench questions rise of trigger warnings in theatre

Acclaimed actress Judi Dench, whose stage credits include the iconic Lady Macbeth, has entered the ongoing conversation surrounding trigger warnings in theatre. Judi Dench expressed surprise at the growing use of pre-show alerts for potentially upsetting content in plays.

On the other hand, actors Christopher Biggins and Ralph Fiennes have also discussed about being against the trigger warnings. Fiennes who is famous for his films such as Schindler's List and The Grand Budapest Hotel stated in a BBC interview earlier this year that theatre audiences should be ready to be astonished and even disturbed.

Fiennes argued that theatre should challenge audiences, leaving them surprised and even unsettled.

"It's the shock, it's the unexpected, that's what makes an act of theatre so exciting", he said.

Expand Tweet

The use of trigger warnings has been a point of contention within the theatre community. While some theatres, like Shakespeare's Globe, have implemented them for content such as violence, suicide, and even references to disability, others argue they stifle artistic expression.

The Globe's decision to add an "ableism trigger warning" to a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream due to the casting of an actor with dwarfism sparked debate, with some questioning the need for a warning about a famous line from the play: "Though she be but little, she is fierce."

This Life actor Jack Davenport added his voice to the conversation in March, questioning how playwrights like William Shakespeare would react to trigger warnings. Davenport argued that art's purpose is to challenge us, and experiencing difficult themes in a theatrical setting can be a safe way to confront them.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Simon Callow, a renowned actor, recently spoke against trigger warnings in theatre. His comments came after the Chichester Festival Theatre included a warning about "disturbing" themes in their production of the seemingly lighthearted musical The Sound of Music. Callow argued that such warnings misunderstand the very nature of theatre.

Callow emphasized that theatre should spark our imaginations and challenge us, not simply deliver warnings or moral lessons.