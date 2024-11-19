What did Paul Mescal say about meeting King Charles? Actor's response in viral video wins over the internet

The cast of Gladiator II, including actor Paul Mescal, met King Charles at the movie's London premiere on November 13. However, Mescal allegedly wasn't very excited to meet the monarch. He candidly discussed this in an interview with Variety on November 18.

During the interview, the interviewer asked:

“What was it like meeting the king? How'd you meet him before?”

He replied, smiling:

“Never met the king.... I mean, it's definitely not something that I thought was in the bingo cards. I'm Irish, so it's not kind of on the list of priorities, but it's an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott], because I know how important that is for him, so to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”

The 28-year-old Paul Mescal further acknowledged that he had no idea what he and King Charles had talked about. He stated:

“He's just kind of not alone and I find it hard to hear. I heard exactly what I was saying, because your head isn't such a friend, so you're just kind of nodding along and just smiling…”

Following this, Paul Mescal's reaction to meeting The King went viral. Once the interview was uploaded on X by @TheCinesthetic, netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions about the whole situation. Most people praised the actor for his response, tagging him as a “legend” and a “GOAT.”

“I’m English and I wouldn’t give a f*ck,” said one user.

“Legend. Asking an Irishman how they felt meeting the British royal family is brain dead awareness,” praised another one.

On the other hand, some X users criticized the interviewer for the question, describing it as a “stupid question” and claiming that the reporter sounded like an “American imbecile.”

“Asking an Irish guy what it’s like to me the King of England. Surprised he didn’t also ask him if he wanted a black and tan to drink,” wrote one user.

“Stupid question but quite a good answer,” said another one.

“The stupidity of the question tho,” an X user wrote.

“This reporter sounds like one of those typical American imbeciles,” one person accused.

Paul Mescal was reportedly unfazed by King Charles

Paul Mescal (Image via Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Irish actor Paul Mescal recently shared an honest account of his encounter with King Charles during last week's Gladiator II premiere in London. At the event, Mescal reunited with Andrew Scott, his co-star from All of Us Strangers, for the film's premiere on November 13 at Leicester Square.

On the eve of his 76th birthday, the King went to the Odeon Luxe Theatre alone to see the film. He then met Mescal and the rest of the actors on the red carpet, but the actor didn't seem particularly affected by the interaction.

In an interview with Variety on November 18, when asked if meeting the King was "wild," Paul Mescal responded candidly, pointing out his ethnicity. The actor then said that since he is Irish, it was not on his list of priorities and was surely not on his "bingo cards."

For context, prior to gaining independence in 1921 and establishing the Irish Free State in 1922, Ireland endured eight centuries of British military and political interference. Additionally, King Charles III remains the head of state in the six counties that comprise Northern Ireland, which is still part of the United Kingdom.

Other Irish actors seemingly share Paul Mescal's sentiments towards the rulers. After clips from Mescal's interview went viral, an old video of fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy's interaction with Prince Harry also resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Murphy is allegedly seen giving Prince Harry a side-eye at the Dunkirk international premiere on July 13, 2017, at Odeon Leicester Square in London.

