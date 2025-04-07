What was the real reason behind Jenna Ortega's exit from Scream 7? Explained

Jenna Ortega's exit from the Scream franchise was one of the biggest developments when it happened back in November 2023. This also happened a day after star Melissa Barrera was fired from her role over her comments on the Israel-Hamas War. This led to all kinds of speculation about Ortega's exit, with most claiming she left the franchise because of Melissa Barrera.

Ad

At the time, reports stated that Jenna Ortega left because she was facing scheduling issues. But that is not the case, as confirmed by the Wednesday star in a new interview with The Cut, which was published very recently.

Addressing her exit from the Scream franchise, Ortega said:

"It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling...The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart."

Ad

Trending

Jenna Ortega said that she did not want to do the film after the known set of cast and crew members exited from the film. This also included the directors, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who were behind Scream 6.

Ortega added:

"If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time"

Ad

She also said that she was trying to prioritize new directors and original stories at this point in her career, which is another reason she chose to pull away from the Scream franchise.

"I’m really trying to prioritize new directors and original stories"- Jenna Ortega on her career goals right now

Ad

It seems that after Scream 7 suffered several setbacks, Jenna Ortega had the time to think about her involvement with the franchise and she decided that she wanted to pursue other kinds of work at the time.

She listed this as one of the primary reasons for not continuing with Scream 7, amidst other reasons of stars and creatives exiting the movie. She added about this in the same interview with The Cut:

Ad

"I’ve happened to join a lot of franchises, which is so great to be a part of legacy...But for me, I’m really trying to prioritize new directors and original stories. I know on the outside, maybe people are looking at my choices like, Man, what the hell is this girl doing? I never thought I would do a movie with unicorns. But an original script is exciting. If I can help get it made, I love to do that."

Ad

Ad

Jenna Ortega is not the only one who pulled away from participating in the film. Shortly after Barrera's firing, director Christopher Landon also left the project.

It was later handed over to Kevin Williamson, the franchise’s original screenwriter. Anyhow, the movie is still moving forward, and it will feature Neve Campbell, the original star of the franchise who did not return for the previous movie. The cast also includes Joel McHale and the pair of Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown from the previous movie.

Ad

More updates about Scream 7 will arrive soon. Stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More