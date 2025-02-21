What role in Devil Wears Prada did Kate Hudson audition for? Actress laments turning down starring in iconic chic-flick

Kate Hudson may have worked on dozens of film projects throughout her career, but there is one movie she regretted not being a part of.

Ad

In a February 21, 2025 interview with Capital FM's Capital Breakfast, Kate Hudson revealed that she auditioned for Anna Hathaway's character, Andrea Sachs, in The Devil Wears Prada, but when she was offered the role, she turned it down. Expressing regret over her decision, she said,

"That was a bad call."

Hudson admitted that in hindsight, she regretted declining the offer, but that everything happened for a reason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Director David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly during the film's 15th anniversary oral history reunion in June 2021 that besides Hudson, the studio was also gunning for Natalie Portman, Rachel McAdams, Kirsten Dunst, and Scarlett Johansson for the role.

Kate Hudson says turning down The Devil Wears Prada role was "a timing thing"

While Kate Hudson admitted to making a "bad call" in turning down a starring role in The Devil Wears Prada, she shared a legitimate reason why the project didn't work out for her at the time. She put it down to a scheduling conflict and shared,

Ad

"It was a timing thing. It was one of those things where I couldn't do it, and I should have made it happen, and I didn't. That was one where when I saw it I was like, 'Ugh.'"

Looking back at the chance that she could have starred in the movie alongside Meryl Streep, who played the titular "devil" Miranda Priestly, Hudson said that it sucked, but it was something that wasn't meant to be. Hudson explained that turning down the role wasn't because she didn't like the project and said,

Ad

"It's funny, it's waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times. It's not like you don't do them because you don't want to do them. It's like, oh, you're doing someone else. And it just sucked, you know?"

Ad

Kate Hudson's romantic comedy You, Me and Dupree, where she starred alongside Owen Wilson and Matt Dillon, came out in movie theaters on July 14, 2006, just a few days after the release of The Devil Wears Prada on June 30, 2006.

While The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel nearly 20 years later, Hudson has a couple of new projects in the works too. Her upcoming sports comedy series, Running Point, is premiering on Netflix on February 27, 2025. She plays the wildcard appointed president of the basketball team her family owns, alongside Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.

Ad

Kate Hudson will also return to the big screen in the musical biography Song Sung Blue, which is based on the documentary of the same name. Hugh Jackman will also be starring in it, and they will both play Mike and Claire Sardinia, aka Milwaukee's Lighting and Thunder.

Read more: What is Mindy Kaling's Running Point about?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback