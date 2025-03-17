What role did Jenna Ortega play in Iron Man 3? Wednesday actress recalls brief MCU appearance and how her lines were cut

Jenna Ortega ventured into the Marvel Universe once upon a time, although it was only "for a quick second." The Wednesday star talked about it during a sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 14, 2025. When her interviewer said that they hoped to see her in the Marvel Universe, she revealed that it was actually one of her first jobs.

Ad

"I did it once. It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in Iron Man 3 for a quick second," she said.

Jenna Ortega was in Iron Man 3 playing the daughter of Vice President Rodriguez— played by Miguel Ferrer— but her part was reportedly cut from the film's final release. She also said in the interview that she made the final cut, was in the frame for a bit, and had "one leg."

Ad

Trending

Ad

While Marvel's Ant-Man and Ortega's Death of a Unicorn co-star Paul Rudd, responded that it was Marvel planting "breadcrumbs," the actress alleged that Marvel also didn't include her name in the credits.

"They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on," she recalled.

Iron Man 3 was released in 2013, starring Robert Downey Jr. in the title role, and crossed nearly $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, per The New York Post.

Ad

Jenna Ortega's acting career since her role in Iron Man 3

Jenna Ortega has done dozens of projects since her cameo in Iron Man 3 was cut from the final film. She was in Insidious: Chapter 2 the same year the third Iron Man movie was released, and followed it with several TV show appearances the following year. She was in Rake and Know It All Nina, as well as Richie Rich in 2015.

Ad

She also starred in numerous other TV shows, like Stuck in the Middle and Jane the Virgin. Ortega can also be seen in movies Saving Flora, Man of the House, Miller's Girl, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Girl Code. Perhaps her most popular role was playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix's horror, dark-fantasy series, Wednesday, in 2022. It has a 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a higher score from audiences at 85%.

Ad

Jenna Ortega is also returning as Wednesday in the second season of the series, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2025. While waiting for her return as the daughter of the iconic Addams Family, Ortega will soon appear as Ridley in the dark comedy, monster horror film Death of a Unicorn. She will be starring in it as the daughter in the father-daughter, duo alongside Paul Rudd.

It follows their story after they accidentally hit and kill a unicorn with their car. The movie, which was written and directed by Alex Scharfman, also stars David Pasquesi, Will Poulter, Tea Leoni, Richard E. Grant, and more.

Ad

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd's Death of a Unicorn premiered on March 8, 2025, at the South By Southwest and will be released in cinemas on March 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback