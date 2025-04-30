When did Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin get married? Oscar-winning director couple announces divorce

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the Academy Award-winning filmmakers behind the documentary Free Solo, have announced that they are filing for divorce after over a decade of marriage. The couple shared their decision publicly in an exclusive statement to People on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Ad

"After a great deal of care and consideration, we have come to the difficult decision to end our marriage," Vasarhelyi and Chin said in the statement.

They added:

"Over the past 13 years, our lives have been filled with adventure both telling stories that resonate deeply with audiences, and most importantly, being parents to our two wonderful children. As we move forward separately in our personal lives, our children remain at the center of our universe."

Ad

Trending

The couple, who married in May 2013, are known for their collaboration on several high-profile documentary films.

Their joint efforts began with Meru in 2015 and included the Oscar-winning Free Solo (2018), which won in the Best Documentary category. They are also the directors behind the 2023 biopic Nyad and the recently released 2024 documentary Endurance (via National Geographic).

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's 11 years of marriage

Ad

Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi have two children: a daughter, Marina, and a son, James. The family had split their time between New York City and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Despite the personal separation, their professional endeavors continue to move forward. A statement released by their production company, Little Monster Films, confirmed that the divorce would not affect ongoing projects.

"This announcement will not impact the work at LMF, including the company's slate currently in production and post production," the statement said through an Instagram story on April 30.

Ad

The statement continued:

"The duo remains committed to their production teams and to honoring the incredible work of so many talented people who have contributed to all their films, past, present, and future."

Ad

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are known for their adventurous storytelling, particularly in the realm of extreme exploration. Free Solo captured rock climber Alex Honnold’s daring solo ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan, with no safety ropes. The film earned not only an Oscar but also numerous other accolades, including seven Emmy Awards.

The duo entered narrative film projects during 2023 with Nyad, which told the life story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, featuring Annette Bening in the lead role.

Ad

They documented the discovery of the Endurance ship, which became stranded and subsequently sank due to Antarctic ice in 1915, in their documentary Endurance. Endurance also presents the survival experiences of the crew members who spent months trapped in harsh conditions.

Jimmy Chin achieved another major milestone through his recent exploration work on Mount Everest. His team discovered human remains within a boot that might confirm the identity of Andrew Irvine, who had disappeared during an unsuccessful 1924 climbing expedition.

Ad

The discovery occurred during Jimmy Chin's efforts to uncover hidden secrets from mountaineering's early history based on his interview with CNN on November 1, 2024.

The group expressed excitement when they noticed a sock containing the letters 'A.C. Irvine.' DNA testing stands at present to authenticate the remains' identity. The discovery took place shortly after Chin documented the retrieval of the Endurance ship during the first months of 2024.

The professional relationship between Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin continues even though they ended their marriage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More