When did Christina Fulton divorce Nicolas Cage? Actress sues ex-partner and son Weston over assault

Nicolas Cage is facing a lawsuit from his former girlfriend, Christina Fulton, after their son, Weston Coppola Cage, reportedly assaulted her in April 2024. The lawsuit, filed on February 19, 2025, in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, claims that Cage neglected to address their son's ongoing mental health concerns, which allegedly contributed to the incident.

Christina Fulton and Nicolas Cage never secured a formal marriage, and therefore, they did not get divorced. Their relationship spanned from 1988 to 1991, and they welcomed their son Weston Coppola Cage in 1990.

Weston was arrested in July 2024 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and later released on bond. Fulton is seeking damages from both her ex-husband and their son, according to court documents obtained by People on February 19.

Christina Fulton accuses Nicolas Cage of enabling their son's alleged violent behavior

Court documents obtained by People on February 19, 2025, reveal that Christina Fulton, 57, is suing Cage, 61, for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking. Per People, the lawsuit claims:

"Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability."

The lawsuit states Cage did not provide the correct psychiatric services to Weston, nor did he monitor his dangerous life choices despite continuing to financially support him. Weston, 34, committed an assault against Christina Fulton inside his downtown Los Angeles condominium building at its elevator, lobby, and parking lot on April 28, 2024.

Fulton, who initially denied any argument with her son, later stated that he was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the alleged assault. Following his arrest in July, Fulton said she was "brutally assaulted" and emphasized the urgency of her son receiving help.

The court documents show how Cage repeatedly secured Weston Coppola Cage's freedom from detention centers and allowed him to keep drinking throughout his known substance abuse history. Additionally, the lawsuit states that Cage paid for Weston's Los Angeles condo, which is located next to his own residence.

Through his behavior, Cage enabled Weston's increasing violent tendencies until the crucial incident of the alleged assault. The legal complaint charges Weston with committing assault and battery together with intentional emotional abuse along with negligent emotional harm. The plaintiff, Christina Fulton, has filed a negligence suit against both father and son.

Fulton is demanding financial restitution to cover medical costs, compensation for work income loss, therapeutic service, and suffering. However, details of specific monetary figures remain unclear.

Christina Fulton has further declared that the attack led to multiple grave injuries, which include brain concussion along with multiple contusions. She added that the attack also caused a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD, and various psychological injuries. According to her complaint, several serious injuries necessitated multiple procedures and extensive medical care and treatment.

Additionally, Christina Fulton alleges that the incident disrupted her career, including a Netflix series she was filming at the time. She was unable to participate in promotional events, which she claims harmed her professional reputation. She also says her Cyclish brand and a multi-million-dollar business opportunity were jeopardized due to the trauma and fear caused by the alleged attack.

Fulton is seeking damages for the injuries and career setbacks that she alleges were caused by the assault. Meanwhile, Weston has pleaded not guilty to the charges and awaits further court rulings.

Nicolas Cage, who has been married five times and has three other children, remains firm in his stance that he bears no responsibility for his son's alleged actions.

