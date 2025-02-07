When did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren start dating? Actress files for divorce 16 years after meeting on Fantastic Four set

Jessica Alba has ended her 16-year marriage to Cash Warren by filing for divorce. The Trigger Warning actress, 43, submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles County court on Friday, February 7, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

As stated in the filing obtained by People, she listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024. Alba, who married Warren, 45, on May 19, 2008, requested joint custody of their three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. She also sought to restore her legal name to Jessica Marie Alba.

Alba and Warren first began dating in 2004 after meeting on the Fantastic Four set in Vancouver. Alba played Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and Warren served as a director's assistant in the movie. The couple started dating shortly after and made their relationship public. The actress recalled their meeting in an interview with Cosmopolitan in September 2010, saying:

"Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm gonna know him for the rest of my life.'"

On January 16, 2024, Jessica Alba addressed the separation publicly for the first time through an Instagram post.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she wrote.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's journey from engagement to parenthood

Jessica Alba and Warren revealed in December 2007 that they were expecting their first child.

"I can confirm that Jessica and Cash are expecting a baby in late spring, early summer," her representative Brad Cafarelli confirmed to People.

That same month, Alba was spotted wearing an engagement ring, and her representative confirmed to the same outlet that the couple were engaged.

On May 19, 2008, The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse. Less than a month later, they welcomed their daughter, Honor Marie Warren, on June 7, 2008.

Jessica Alba and Warren continued to build their family. In February 2011, Alba revealed she was expecting their second child, sharing the news on social media.

"Honor is going to be a Big Sister!" she wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

On August 13, 2011, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Haven Garner Warren.

Years later, Jessica Alba announced her third pregnancy on Instagram with a video featuring her two daughters holding numbered balloons. On December 31, 2017, the couple welcomed their first son, Hayes Alba Warren.

Throughout their marriage, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren spoke openly about the challenges they faced. In an interview with People in September 2021, Alba revealed that over-communication was key to their relationship.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it," she shared.

In August 2023, Warren admitted that his jealousy had led to a brief breakup early in their relationship. Speaking on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in August 2023, he said:

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous... It just wasn't making me feel good."

The couple reconciled after Warren learned to channel his feelings in a healthier way.

Despite their long history together, reports of their separation surfaced in early January 2025. TMZ first reported that the couple was heading toward divorce. Before the news became public, Alba and Warren were seen together celebrating their son's sixth birthday on January 3, 2025.

On January 16, Alba confirmed their split on Instagram with a statement emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Jessica Alba has several upcoming projects. She is set to star in the sports car biopic Maserati: The Brothers, joining an ensemble cast that includes Michele Morrone, Anthony Hopkins, and Andy Garcia. Additionally, Alba is involved in producing Flash Before the Bang, a film emphasizing authentic representation by featuring deaf actors in half of its roles.

