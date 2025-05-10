When will Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire's sequel release? Title confirmed for upcoming MonsterVerse entry as production begins

On Friday, May 9, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures released a 43-second teaser for the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It revealed the title and the release date of the next MonsterVerse film.

The MonsterVerse, which features Godzilla, Kong, and all the other kaijus created by Toho Co. Ltd., officially kicked off in 2014 with the release of Godzilla. It was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. The two alpha titans collaborated to create Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. The latest installment of the franchise, i.e., Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, dropped in 2024.

Additionally, the Monsterverse franchise consists of the Apple TV+ series called Monarch: Legacy. The eponymous organization in the series is responsible for tracking down titans across the world.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced on Friday that the sequel to Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will release on March 26, 2027. As per the trailer, it will be called Godzilla X Kong: Supernova, and it is currently in production.

As per a report from Economic Times, the upcoming MonsterVerse entry will feature Dan Stevens returning as Trapper. The new faces in the series will include Jack O’Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, Delroy Lindo, Kaitlyn Dever, and Matthew Modine.

Dissecting the teaser for Godzilla X Kong: Supernova

The 43-second teaser footage released by Warner Bros. and Legendary features the inside of a Monarch office. Among the din and bustle of quintessential office work, the camera focuses on a computer screen. Inside the screen, a "system monitoring and management" dialogue box opens, which notifies of a severe "emergency alert."

Additionally, the screen informs that one should call "(240) MONARCH" (or 240-666-2724) to report a titan sighting. As per a report from the Economic Times, fans have already tried calling the hotline and have been greeted with the message:

“Thank you for calling the Monarch Community Support Hotline, your global resource for Titan response and relief. Your help reporting Titan sightings plays a critical role in keeping our world safe.”

Before the emergency alert pops up, the monitor shows a call from Sedonna, Arizona. Wide-eyed fans may remember that Scylla from Godzilla: King of the Monsters was spotted at the very location in the film. The 2019 entry featured King Ghidorah wreaking havoc across the globe until Godzilla defeats the nefarious Kaiju.

Some other potential easter eggs from the trailer include a mug with the phrase, "Keep Kong and Carry On," and a Godzilla bobblehead. The teaser has amassed over 350k views in just 12 hours at the time of writing.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire was the highest-grossing Godzilla movie in history

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire overtook Godzilla (2014) in its sixth weekend to become the highest-grossing Godzilla film in history. This is taking into account all the classic Gojira movies released by Toho, which date back to the 1954 kaiju flick. However, inflation wasn't accounted for while making this conclusion.

As per Box Office Mojo, the 2024 blockbuster earned $196,350,016 in the United States and $375,500,000 in the international market. This brought its total gross collection to a record-breaking $571,850,016. In comparison, the second-highest-earning MonsterVerse film was Kong: Skull Island (2017), which grossed $568,652,812.

The number seems even more lucrative given the film's modest budget of $135 million.

