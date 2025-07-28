When will My Mother's Wedding premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

My Mother's Wedding is a comedy drama film about three adult daughters reuniting for their mother’s third wedding, only to confront past grief and long-buried tensions over one emotionally charged weekend.The film is set in the countryside of England and abounds in emotional insights amid the family reunion that soon becomes a source of reflection and healing.The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, and is now set to run in the United States through a limited theatrical release starting August 8, 2025. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham, and Kristin Scott Thomas, My Mother's Wedding is an exploration of contemporary family life.When will My Mother's Wedding be released?Distributed by Vertical Entertainment, My Mother's Wedding will premiere in the United States in selected theatres on August 8, 2025.Although its release has not been confirmed in U.K., the film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, as its original title, North Star. The title was subsequently changed to My Mother's Wedding when Vertical gained distribution rights in February 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe film will also be screened in independent film festivals like the Sedona International Film Festival, where it will be shown between August 8 and August 14, 2025, adding to the excitement toward its broad release. The Sedona Film Festival's official site announced that in 2025.At this point, the distribution company of the film has not released information regarding its streaming or subscription-based digital release. Vertical Entertainment, known primarily for theatrical and on-demand releases, might release the movie on such streaming platforms as Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV later on, although this is not yet confirmed.What is My Mother's Wedding about?The plot revolves around the character of Diana Frost, a twice-widowed woman on her third marriage. Her three adult daughters, Katherine, a disciplined Royal Navy officer, Victoria, a glamorous actress, and Georgina, a palliative care nurse, travel home to attend the event.As the weekend progresses at their family residence located in the English countryside, the women are compelled to face their mutual sorrow, individual differences, and long-suppressed truths. The reunion captures the distances and secret wounds that continue to define their relationships.Director and co-writer Kristin Scott Thomas has revealed that the story was inspired by her own life, after her father and stepfather both died in flying accidents serving in the Royal Navy, giving the film its underpinning theme of grief.Is there a trailer for My Mother's Wedding?In June 2025, the official trailer was released by Vertical Entertainment. A two-minute trailer begins with Diana Frost assembling her daughters in what appears as a happy moment and ignites a rollercoaster of emotions of decades-old secrets and unresolved conflicts.It balances laughs and heartfelt moments bringing out both the generation disconnects and underlying love between the women.All cast members in My Mother's Wedding and their charactersCentral to the plot is Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Frost, a twice-widowed woman preparing for her third wedding. As a mother who is coming to terms with her past, all the while taking her daughters into a new era of family life, she sets the emotional landscape of the film.Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham play the three daughters of Diana Frost, who contribute to the story with their emotional depth. Scarlett Johansson plays Katherine, a senior officer of the Royal Navy masking unresolved grief.Sienna Miller plays Victoria, a gorgeous Hollywood starlet concealing vulnerability behind her high-profile status and burdened by her back story. Emily Beecham (Georgina) stars as a caring and compassionate palliative care nurse, who is completely exhausted with the years of care giving both in her personal and professional lives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the list of the remaining cast members:Freida PintoThibault de MontalembertSindhu VeeMark StanleyJoshua McGuireSamson KayoJames FleetRoger Ashton-GriffithsGiulio Berruti.My Mother's Wedding will have a theatrical release in the U.S. on August 8, 2025, with Vertical Entertainment.