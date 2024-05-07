Where is Tom Selleck's ranch located? FRIENDS star opens up on losing prime property in wake of 'Blue Bloods' ending

Tom Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan in the CBS series, Blue Bloods, has recently expressed concern that he might lose his ranch located in Ventura County, California. This is because the show is scheduled to end this year and the actor might have to sell the ranch since he won't get any more payments.

Selleck addressed his worries while appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, where he spoke up on what might happen if he stops working. He continued by saying the things he would like to do in the future and said—

"Hopefully, work. As an actor, you never lose – I don't lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job."

The police procedural drama was confirmed to return for a 14th season in July last year but was postponed because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The first half of the latest installment has already premiered and the remaining episodes will be released in October and December.

Tom Selleck does not want Blue Bloods to end so soon: Wage cut and other details explored

Tom Selleck has been a part of the series for all the seasons. During his conversation on CBS Sunday Morning, he said that he is expecting CBS to reconsider its decision to end the show and added—

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

While the series was renewed in July 2023, Tom Selleck along with the rest of the cast and crew members reportedly agreed to a cut in wages. This was done so that the series could return for another season and the agreement was made while the 13th season was on air.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement during the renewal that Blue Bloods managed to remain on top of the lists for "Friday nights" after its premiere. The channel renewed a few other shows at the same time, including CSI: Vegas, So Help Me Todd, and NCIS: Hawai'i.

Reisenbach continued by saying that they have continued to impress the viewers with the "law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling." She further stated—

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Tom Selleck and his family members have spent most of their time at the ranch

According to Wide Open Country, Tom Selleck purchased the California-based property in 1988 with his wife Jillie Mack. It is the same place where his children grew up and was previously an avocado farm.

Back in 2020, Tom Selleck appeared for an interview with People magazine, addressing the time he has spent at the ranch. He said that his relationships and the ranch have managed to keep him "sane" and continued—

"I'm a fairly private person. And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."

Singer and actor Dean Martin was the previous owner of the ranch and Tom later bought it for $5 million, as per The Los Angeles Times. Furthermore, he was working in the series Magnum, P.I. at the same time and left the show so that he could focus more on his family. In another conversation with Closer Weekly, he stated—

"It took me a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that."

The 79-year-old has been praised over the years for his flawless performances, including on TV shows such as Friends.

