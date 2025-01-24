Who is Alyce Huckstepp? Jamie Foxx reportedly splits from girlfriend

People reported on January 23 that Jamie Foxx and his alleged partner Alyce Huckstepp had split up after dating for more than two years. The Oscar winner himself had not addressed the same at the time of writing this article.

He was first linked to Alyce Huckstepp, a fitness instructor, back in May 2022 after they were spotted together in Cannes, France, as per E! News. They were later seen together in August 2023 dining at Nobu in Malibu, California. They were last spotted together publicly on October 30 while taking a beach stroll in New Mexico.

A source confirmed with People Magazine that despite the breakup, Foxx is keeping a positive attitude and that “he has been having a great time.” The source also said:

“Jamie is super busy just the way he likes it. He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.”

Although Foxx is a public figure, his girlfriend has stayed away from the spotlight while also having no presence on social media. Along with E! News reporting that she is a fitness instructor, Hollywood Life reported that she is a fan of jet skiing with her and Foxx also taking part in the activity while in Cannes.

For the unversed, Jamie Foxx shares daughter Corinne with his ex Connie Kline and daughter Anelise Bishop with his ex Kristin Grannis. Back in September, Foxx walked 30-year-old Corinne down the aisle.

Alyce Huckstepp attended Jamie Foxx’s movie premiere back in 2023

People Magazine reported that Huckstepp had attended the premiere of Foxx’s Netflix film Day Shift back in August 2023. She was photographed next to singer Sela Vave at the event. However, she did not pose with Foxx at the premiere.

It was also reported that although the duo did not publicly confirm their relationship, she did give him company as he filed a BetMGM commercial last year. A source told People Magazine in July:

“They seemed cozy. [Foxx] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

A source also told People Magazine back in April that Huckstepp was a “great” presence in his life following his April 2023 health scare where he suffered from a stroke.

Despite Jamie Foxx never addressing his relationships in public, he seemingly hinted at the breakup in his Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was released in December. The 57-year-old said:

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious no more white girls.”

While saying that he was going to find love “on the Black side of town,” Foxx said:

“No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big t*tties, no ass. No more white girls- I gotta let ‘em know.”

Jamie Foxx previously dated Katie Holmes for six years. Followers now await for the actor to address his recent breakup.

