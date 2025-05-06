Who did Charley Scalies play in The Wire? Actor passes away at 84

After a long fight with Alzheimer's, actor Charley Scalies, well-known for his parts in The Wire and The Sopranos on HBO, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, at 84. His daughter, Anne Marie Scalies, reported the news to The Hollywood Reporter on May 5 and published an obituary to serve as the confirmation of the story.

The obituary read:

“Best known first and foremost as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Professionally, Charley Scalies was an American actor and former business executive whose life reflected a rich blend of professional achievement, creative passion, and a true joy for life…”

Scalies is best known for playing Thomas "Horseface" Pakusa in The Wire. In the show, he is a former cargo checker from IBS Local 1514, who is in jail. Pakusa is also skilled at stealing automobiles and is devoted to his boss, Frank Sobotka, along with his union.

In 12 episodes of The Wire's second season in 2003, Scalies played devoted stevedore Thomas "Horseface" Pakusa. The second episode of creator David Simon's long-running series focused on the economic challenges Baltimore dock workers faced in the face of change.

In the show, during the IBS's conflict with the police major of the Southeastern area, Pakusa was in charge of stealing Valchek's surveillance van. He was one of 1514 members who were detained and tried after the thorough examination of smuggling via the ports in Baltimore. His trial's verdict was not displayed.

The dock workers stole the van, put it in a shipping container, put a Local 1514 bumper sticker on it, took a Polaroid photo, and mailed it to Valchek. As a joke, the container was placed aboard a departing ship, starting a global voyage in which other dock workers would submit the photos to Valchek back in Baltimore. The source of the final image was Australia's Brisbane.

In an episode of The Sopranos, another classic HBO series, Scalies played Tony Soprano's high school football coach, Coach Molinaro, portrayed by the late great James Gandolfini.

Additionally, apart from these roles, Charley served as Director of Sales and Contracts at Clifton Precision, a precision manufacturing company. Later, he started his own consulting business with an emphasis on quality management systems and ISO 9000 auditing.

As per the same source, Charley Scalies took a break from acting but came back to the stage in the early 1990s, appearing in dinner theatre and community shows. Notably, he performed with the St. Francis Players (Springfield, PA) as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls, and Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Two Bits (1995), starring Al Pacino, was his first motion picture appearance. Among his television credits are Cold Case, Law & Order: SVU, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Law & Order. He also starred in the motion pictures Jersey Girl (2004), Liberty Heights (1999), and 12 Monkeys (1995).

Meanwhile, after he passed away, Charley Scalies' obituary further read:

“Charley emphasized the importance of family, stating that loving their mother, spending quality time, and teaching respect and hard work were key elements of fatherhood. He believed that a father’s role is to guide children toward self-sufficiency. His wife, children, and grandchildren will miss his stories but will keep him in their hearts forever..”

Meanwhile, Charley Scalies' five children, Charles (Chuck) Scalies III, Angeline Kogut (Steve Kogut), Anthony (Tony) Scalies, Christa Ann Scalise, and Anne Marie Scalies (Shawn Weaver), as well as his grandchildren, Charles IV, Christopher, Domenic, and Amelia Scalies, survive him. His wife of 62 years, Angeline M. Scalies (née Cardamone), also survived him.

