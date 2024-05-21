Who did Dolly Parton play in ‘9 to 5’? Character explored as singer pays tribute to late co-star Dabney Coleman

Popular singer and actor, Dolly Parton paid tribute to Dabney Coleman, who passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the age of 92. Dabney’s co-star in 9 to 5, Dolly Parton posted an emotional message for Coleman on X, and stated how he was a “great actor and became a dear friend.”

Dolly Parton wrote:

"Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will. Love, Dolly.”

In the 1980 comedy movie, 9 to 5, Dolly Parton played the role of Doralee Rhodes, who is one of Dabney’s secretaries in the movie. In the classic film, Dolly's character Doralee Rhodes, along with other assistants plans to take revenge on their egoistic boss while chalking a plan to throw him out. Apart from Dabney Coleman and Dolly Parton, many others like Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were also a part of this movie.

Dolly Parton in 9 to 5 explored as the actor remembers his co-star Dabney Coleman

While Dolly Parton is known for many of her films and TV shows, the movie, 9 to 5 made her a successful actress as her skills and character in the movie were much appreciated. Doralee Rhodes, played by Dolly, is seen as one of Hart's secretaries in the movie, who faces harassment from her boss regularly. She later teams up with her co-workers, Violet and Judy, to combat the injustices they face because of Dabney Coleman.

The three assistants then try to take revenge on Dabney’s character, as he is often seen being sexist and inappropriate with female employees in the movie. As the three team up to chuck Hart, Dabney’s character out of the office, many funny instances take place that form the main part of the movie.

The American Film Institute also rated the movie at number 74 in the list of 100 Funniest Movies. Being a cult classic, the movie has won several awards and nominations including the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and even the Writers Guild of America Awards.

Details explored about Dabney Coleman’s death as co-star Dolly Parton remembers him in an emotional post

As Dabney Coleman bid adieu to the world on May 16, 2024, netizens, fans, and friends started paying tributes to the late actor, as many remembered his work in films and TV shows. Parton also posted about Coleman’s passing and stated how shocked she was to hear the news.

The Emmy-winning actor, Dabney was 92 years old when he passed away at his home in Santa Monica. The death was later confirmed by his daughter, Quincy Coleman, in her statement to The Hollywood Reporter and said:

“My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy… eternally."

Apart from 9 to 5, Dabney Coleman is also known for other roles like Cloak & Dagger, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Moonlight Mile, and Rules Don’t Apply. Having started his career in 1961, he was also much liked in other films like Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Fernwood Tonight, Buffalo Bill, and The Slap Maxwell Story.