Who are Henry Winkler's children? Actor stopped daughter Zoe Winkler Reinis from starring in a reality show with Kim Kardashian

Henry Winkler joined her daughter, Zoe Winkler, on her podcast What In The Winkler?! earlier this week, on November 20. In the podcast, Zoe revealed how she, and her best friend, Kim Kardashian, were once approached to be a part of a reality show, an opportunity that was turned down by her father at the time.

The Happy Days actor has three children with his wife, Stacey Weitzman, a daughter, a son, and a stepson, from Stacey's previous marriage. Stacey's son with her ex-husband - Zed Weitzman - was four when the couple got married and has lived with them as a family since then. Henry Winkler's firstborn was his daughter, Zoe Winkler, who was followed by a son, Max Winkler, three years later.

The podcast episode featuring the father-daughter duo was titled, Introducing Father Doesn't Always Know Best.

Henry Winkler's daughter was approached for a show called Quarter Life Crisis

On her November 22 podcast episode, Zoe Winkle, who was joined by her father, Henry Winkler, remarked how she had almost followed a different career path in her early twenties, which her father prevented her from.

Zoe asked Henry on the podcast, "Do you remember when I was in the running to be The Bachelorette?"

The Fonzie actor responded by adding, "Oh, my goodness. And we put a stop to that and only for your protection," then jokingly asking his daughter for a 'thank you' for doing so.

Zoe then went on to reveal how she and her friends, Kim Kardashian, and Sarah Howard, were approached to be a part of a new reality show called Quarter Life Crisis, which was another opportunity Henry Winkler had turned down on her behalf. Winkler recalled:

"I'll never forget Matt Hanna [an executive producer]. He worked at VH1 at the time, he flew out to LA and did a sizzle reel of us. And I don't even think like I mentioned it to you..."

Zoe added that she had been living at home at the time, having recently completed college. As Hanna revisited Zoe at her home, Henry met him outside. The Happy Days alum spoke about it:

"I said, it is so lovely that you're here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, [but] my daughter is not doing your show."

While Zoe mightn't have been happy about her father's firm stance back at the time, she admitted on the podcast that it helped her pursue her lifelong dream of teaching. As the 44-year-old called teaching something she had always truly wanted to do, Henry Winkler added that he knew she was "born" to teach, adding:

"I'm not kidding, [it's] not because I'm your dad, I'm just objectively telling you I saw it happen. If I were a young parent, at the time that I saw the way you parent and the way you taught, I would have stolen your technique and used it as my go-to."

Following her graduation from Loyola Fairmount University, Zoe Winkler started her teaching career as a nursery school teacher. After a handful of years teaching, Winkler turned into a humanitarian and co-founded a non-profit in 2018, This Is About Humanity, with Elsa Marie Collins and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade.

Talking about the organization with The Hollywood Reporter about her non-profit initiative in November 2018, Zoe said she was inspired to do it after seeing the condition of migrants staying at the border holding facilities. The teacher-turned-humanitarian added:

"I could not get the images out of my head of these children... I mean it’s so damaging and we’re living in such a scary time as it is right now that I feel like I never in my life thought I would become an activist, but I don’t have any other choice."

Winkler's organization works towards helping families whose children have been separated from them at the US-Mexico border by offering assistance, and resources, and raising awareness.

Last year, Henry Winkler published a memoir titled, Being Henry: The Fonz ... and Beyond, which he wrote on the insistence of his youngest son, Max Winkler, the Hollywood writer, producer, and director. Max is married to the British actress, Jessica Barden, whom he met on the sets of his boxing directorial, Jungleland.

