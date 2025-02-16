Who was Kevyn Major Howard? Full Metal Jacket star dies aged 69

Kevyn Major Howard, best known for portraying combat photographer "Rafterman" in Stanley Kubrick's 1987 Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket, has died at the age of 69. The actor passed away on February 14, 2025, in a Las Vegas hospital after battling respiratory issues for several weeks.

According to TMZ, he was surrounded by family and close friends at the time of his passing. The exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Howard appeared in various action and crime films, sharing the screen with Hollywood legends such as Clint Eastwood and Charles Bronson. He had notable roles in Death Wish II (1982) and Sudden Impact (1983) before landing his most iconic role in Full Metal Jacket.

His close friendship with Matthew Modine continued long after their time on set, with Modine expressing his admiration for Howard’s charitable efforts.

"Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces," Modine said in a statement.

Kevyn Major Howard's acting career and notable roles

Born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Canada, Kevyn Major Howard moved to Los Angeles in the late 1970s to pursue acting. He gained recognition for his supporting roles in action and crime films, sharing the screen with Hollywood legends such as Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, and Frank Sinatra.

One of Howard’s first major roles was in Death Wish II (1982), where he played a street gang member in the Charles Bronson-led vigilante sequel. He later appeared in Sudden Impact (1983), starring Clint Eastwood, before securing his most iconic role in Full Metal Jacket.

In the critically acclaimed war drama, Kevyn Major Howard played Rafterman, a Marine combat photographer accompanying Matthew Modine's character, Private Joker, through the Vietnam War. The film, directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, remains one of the most influential war movies in cinematic history.

Kevyn Major Howard’s performance as the eager and determined Rafterman in Full Metal Jacket, who ultimately proves himself in battle, was widely praised and cemented his place in film history. Throughout his career, he also made appearances in popular television series such as Cagney & Lacey, The A-Team, MacGyver, and Magnum, P.I.

Beyond his acting career, Howard was a renowned photographer, earning the title "King of the Hollywood Headshot." His work was highly regarded for capturing raw emotion and authenticity. He was also deeply involved in supporting the U.S. military, advocating for veterans and active service members through various charitable initiatives.

Using his connection to Full Metal Jacket, Howard frequently engaged with the military community, advocating for veterans and active service members. Reflecting on his journey, Kevyn Major Howard once shared his guiding principles, as reported by MSN:

"Be the best you can be – be simple – be authentic – be honest – strive for excellence in professionalism."

Howard is survived by his wife, Tiffanie, stepdaughter Kayla, sister Kim, and brother Kelsey. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations be made to FueledByTheFallen.org, an organization Howard deeply supported.

