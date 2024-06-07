Who is Malcolm Mays? Power: Raising Kanan star gets thrown out of show's premiere by cops in viral video 

A clip of American actor and musician Malcolm Mays has recently gone viral, in which he is getting thrown out of the show's premiere by police officers. He yells and says,

"Don't f****** touch me!"

Fans expressed wonder about what happened that led to such a situation.

One tweeted:

"Why though? Answers we seek."

Another tweet read:

"Waaiiitt why he get kicked out lol."

One tweet added:

"Damn I wonder what caused that!"

Malcolm Mays is best known for his role in the Amazon series THEM: Covenant. Mays has also been in other projects including Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Love Is All You Need?, and Snowfall.

Malcolm Mays' career explored amid the video of him getting thrown out went viral

Malcolm, was born in 1990, in Los Angeles, is a rapper, actor, director, as well as a producer by profession. According to reports, the 34-year-old artist is the nephew of Stanley "Tookie" Williams, who was the founder of a street gang alliance. Over the years, Malcolm has worked in several movies and TV series.

One of his most notable roles would be that of Lou Lou Thomas in the 2021 series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. To describe a bit about his character; Lou Lou is a gangster who was born in 1963. He is an important character in the entire series. Malcolm Mays' character is soft-spoken and gentle, along with being extremely loyal. According to Power Universe Wiki, the character is the younger brother of Raq and Marvin.

The actor was born in the South Central neighborhood, which was quite rough and chaotic back then. In 2007, at the tender age of 17, Mays released a movie named Trouble. This movie further got recognition after getting mentioned in The New York Times, after Mays got in contact with Sony Pictures and producer Todd Black. The last short film he was in was A Backward In Baldwin Hills, which was released back in 2021.

At the young age of 11, Mays also began learning how to play the piano. He had previously revealed getting inspired through poetry, art, as well as music. In 2013, he dropped his self-produced musical track, which was titled Dichotomy. Two years later, in 2015, he released another track Ruthless.