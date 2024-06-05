Who is Tony Goldwyn married to? Scandal co-star Kerry Washington posts about upgrading his life due to 'Black Wife Effect' 

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 4, Kerry Washington tagged her Scandal co-star and fictional partner, Tony Goldwyn, to jokingly claim that his life improved ever since he met her. Kerry made the post as part of the Black Wife Effect TikTok trend, which documents a Black woman's positive effect on a man. In the post's caption, the actress also urged netizens to register to vote.

“Tony! I’ve upgraded your life in so many ways #BlackWifeEffect, and today I’m adding one more. Go upgrade your voter registration status to REGISTERED 😜. Love you!!!!!! #RegisterAFriendDay #Olitz,” Kerry Washington wrote in the caption.

In the Instagram post, the 47-year-old actress compared a series of old pictures of Tony Goldwyn, which included screenshots from his time acting in Ghost, St. Elsewhere, and also a picture of an animated Tarzan (whom he lent his voice to for the animated film). In the next segment, Washington presented the “upgraded” version of him, which included pictures of the duo together on Scandal.

Although the Shonda Rhimes-created show ended in 2018, the bond between Washington and Goldwyn remains strong. On the show, Kerry played political fixer Olivia Pope, and Tony Goldwyn played President Fitzgerald Grant. The characters tied the knot in Scandal season 6.

However, Kerry and Tony have separate partners in real life. While Tony Goldwyn is married to production designer and art director Jane Musky, Kerry Washington is married to Nnamdi Asomugha, a former football cornerback.

When did Tony Goldwyn marry Jane Musky? Details revealed as Kerry Washington takes part in internet trend

Jane Musky is an accomplished production designer in Hollywood. She has worked on various films, including Raising Arizona, When Harry Met Sally, Glengarry Glen Ross, Mona Lisa Smile, Hustlers, and The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Goldwyn and Musky married in April 1987 after meeting in 1981 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in western Massachusetts. The couple welcomed two daughters, Anna and Tess, in 1990 and 1995, respectively, who have followed in their parents’ footsteps.

According to IMDb, Anna is a screenwriter and television editor, and Tess is an actress and producer.

Speaking about his marriage to Musky and offering advice to couples, Goldwyn said in a People magazine interview in May:

“Love a person for who they are. Because I think the trap we fall into is we have some fantasy or ideal of what we think a person should be. What I’ve learned in marriage is you marry multiple people because we all evolve to grow. I’ve come to really appreciate and love Jane for who she is, and she does the same for me"

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington is married to Nnamdi Asomugha, a pro football player turned actor and film producer.

Washington and Goldwyn have seemingly kept in touch after the ending of Scandal. They were last spotted together on May 24 in Beverly Hills, California, at the premiere of Goldwyn’s film Ezra.