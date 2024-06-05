Who is Zack Fox? Abbott Elementary star and comedian leaves internet in awe as DJing video goes viral 

Comedian and actor Zack Fox sparked a frenzy online after showcasing his DJ skills during his tour. The musician is currently playing at selected locations across the United States. Netizens have since taken to the internet to express their shock over his musical talent.

For those uninitiated, Zack Fox is a comedian best known for his appearance in the NBC Abbott Elementary show. The 33-year-old rose to fame after appearing as the host of Awful Records’ Bruh monthly show. Since then, he has become a pop-culture icon and has amassed nearly 500K followers on Instagram.

X user @murdamex was one of the many who took to the social networking site on June 4 to share a video of Zack Fox showcasing his DJ skills. At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed nearly four million views.

Several netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the video. Many were impressed by Fox’s musical talent, with some saying:

“I need to know right now if Zack Fox’s girl can fight,” one netizen said.

“I love this era of Zack,” another X user opined.

“Eyyyy I too would hype up, so fcking clean,” another platform user commented.

Fox released his latest single, WOA!, in April. As many continued to enjoy his musical genius, other tweets read:

“Yeah this woulda turnt me all the way up,” one netizen said.

“I watched his video earlier and almost broke my phone. The switch was absolutely to much for me,” one internet user stated.

“This man being lowkey fine is upsetting,” another X user jokingly said.

The artist has uploaded his official website with information regarding his upcoming DJ sets and stand-up shows. Other reactions to the viral video read:

“He’s so subtle with his transitions, it comes out so smooth,” one internet user opined.

“I need to be at a day party where he is DJing,” another platform user stated.

Zack Fox dropped out of Savannah College of Art and Design

Zack Fox was the only child who grew up in Savannah, Georgia, to a single mother. With encouragement from her, he joined the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta. However, he dropped out after two years because he felt like it was not the right fit for him.

While attempting to build a career, he worked odd jobs, including delivering sandwiches on his bike. He eventually realized that he liked to be behind the scenes in film projects, so he produced and became the filmmaker of Flying Lotus’ Kuso horror film in 2017.

This landed him on NBC’s Abbott Elementary, where he portrayed Tariq Temple, an aspiring rapper who utilized feminism to have his girlfriend pay for everything. Speaking about the character, Zack Fox has said in the past to KGW:

“Tariz means well, but he just has a lot of growing up to do. And I think a lot of men in their 20s could probably resonate with that, you know what I mean? You can be very well meaning, but you just have like, a lot of learning to do- because he’s definitely fot some work.”

Zack Fox is scheduled to perform stand-up comedy at Funny Bone in Virginia Beach on June 7. His next DJ set is scheduled to take place on June 13 at Nashville’s Soho House.