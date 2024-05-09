Why In a Violent Nature may become the best horror film of 2024 

Initial reactions and reviews of Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature suggest that the movie may single-handedly break the recent norm that has been apparent with the genre in general. In a Violent Nature, which debuted at the Sundance Festival on January 22, 2024, is now set for its theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

The movie sees the story being told from the perspective of the killer, rather than the victims, and stars Ry Barrett and Andrea Pavlovic in a 93-minute watch that has reportedly stunned viewers with its sheer ferocity.

In a Violent Nature is a slasher-horror film that focuses on a serial killer Johnny, who has no other aim but to eliminate his victims in any way possible. Initial critic reviews have suggested that the movie has the potential to "inject new life" into the horror genre, with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson claiming that it was the most explosive movie of the 2024 Sundance Festival.

Can In a Violent Nature become the best horror movie of 2024?

Expand Tweet

The Collider review in particular also promised that fans have never seen a horror film quite like In a Violent Nature. Further, Twitter account Film Updates, also posted a sound recording that reportedly featured the reactions of the audience at the Sundance Festival.

The alleged recording revealed the audience gasping and groaning continuously while watching the gory movie, with the tweet revealing that one of the audience members even ended up vomiting while watching it. The concept in itself, which features a brutal slasher killer, makes it genuinely interesting for fans of the genre.

In a Violent Nature traces the behavior, habits, and psyche of a ruthless killer whose life revolves around finding and eliminating victims. Hence, fans believe the movie promises to be exactly what the horror genre has seemingly needed lately.

Overall, the movie in itself will be expected to bring a change to a trend that has been going on for more than a year. A range of genuinely good/hyped horror movies, such as Abigail, The Exorcist: Believer, The First Omen, and Immaculate, have all failed at the box office, despite featuring some genuinely impressive content.

This means that in a sense, In a Violent Nature will have to break an ongoing trend that has been difficult to get past for filmmakers. Furthermore, the genre in particular appears to be suffering from the reluctance of critics to give good ratings.

For example, In a Violent Nature, despite impressing viewers at Sundance and receiving rave reviews on the internet, currently only has a rating of 5.8 on IMDB. While that might concern creators, the rating is a result of 194 critics/early viewers, and can be expected to change once it releases in theaters.

Regardless, In a Violent Nature has also been praised for the kind of imagery, sound effects, and overall direction that it features. The movie poster features the character of Johnny wearing an overall, which is seemingly made for killing. It features a worn-out jacket, a gas mask, and red gloves. The character also sports two of his murder tools, making for a stellar first look at the film.

Regardless, with the theatrical release set for May 31, fans will already be looking forward to watching the latest horror flick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback