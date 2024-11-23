Wicked star Ariana Grande thinks her character Glinda might be queer while talking about fans shipping her with Elphaba

The Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer, Wicked was released in theaters across the world on Friday, November 22, 2024. In the film Grande's Glinda and Erivo's Elphaba are shown to be roommates and best friends. However, some fans speculated that the two characters were queer, which was something that Ariana Grande too hinted at.

During a pre-release interview with Gay Times, posted on November 22, 2024, she suggested that Glindamight have a hidden queer identity

"Glinda might be a little in the closet," the singer said.

Her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, echoed similar sentiments about the deep connection between the two central characters.

Ariana Grande and Erivo discuss Oz and Glinda’s relationship with Elphaba

In the interview, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo highlighted the inherent queerness in Wicked and the fantastical land of Oz. The singer joked that every day in the Emerald City was a "Pride parade."

"Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right? Even the chickens… those chickens are gay," she said.

She also described Peter Dinklage’s character, Dr. Dillamond, a goat professor at Shiz University, as a "gay icon," referring to his style and tea-drinking habits. Addressing the popular fan theory that Glinda and Elphaba share a romantic relationship, Erivo emphasized the depth of their bond.

"I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have," she said.

Grande agreed, adding that their relationship represents a safe and supportive space, whether romantic or platonic.

"Give it a little more time," she hinted.

Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway production of Wicked, supported Grande's perspective. When E! News shared Grande’s interview quotes on Instagram, Chenoweth commented that she also had a similar feeling when she was portraying that character.

Many fans have long interpreted Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship as having romantic undertones, reflecting broader themes of acceptance and identity within the musical.

Glinda and Elphaba's relationship in Wicked is one of the most beloved and complex dynamics in both the stage musical and Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Their bond, which evolves throughout the story, is often interpreted through various lenses, including friendship, rivalry, and even romantic subtext. This has also led to many discussions and fan speculations about the nature of their relationship.

Before the movie’s release, both Ariana Grande and Erivo shared heartfelt reflections on social media about their experiences working on the film. Erivo, in an Instagram post, described the production journey as transformative.

She praised the movie's message about celebrating differences and finding courage stating that they had "laughed and cried, held hands." She added that they walked side by side with their "lives intertwined."

She concluded by thanking fans for their passion and promising to see them "at the theater." Ariana Grande also expressed her gratitude to fans, acknowledging their support over the years.

"You have held my hand and helped mend my heart time and time again… I would never be here without you," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel and adapted from the 2003 Broadway musical, has long explored themes of identity, acceptance, and friendship. The original stage production starred Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

