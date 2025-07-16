Will there be another Karate Kid movie after Karate Kid: Legends? Possibility explored

The Karate Kid franchise has been a cultural icon for over 40 years, especially with the release of Karate Kid: Legends.

Since the original 1984 film starring Ralph Macchio, its story of youth, tradition, and martial arts has continued across generations.

In 2025, the saga grew again with Karate Kid: Legends, which surprised fans by blending the original storyline with the reboot. Released on May 30, 2025, the film stood out for its mix of nostalgic cast, fresh faces, and meaningful storytelling.

Although Sony Pictures has yet to confirm a direct sequel, evidence within the movie, cast interviews, and fan interest all indicate that there exists a high likelihood of continuation of the franchise.

Will Karate Kid continue after Karate Kid: Legends? What we know

Although Sony Pictures has not officially announced any planned sequel to Karate Kid: Legends, there are multiple hints that the studio is exploring possibilities to further expand the franchise. The ending of the Legends itself provides convincing evidence.

According to Forbes, two scenes are deliberately open-ended at the end of the film, one involving a cryptic invitation extended to Li Fong, hinting at an international martial arts tournament and signaling that his journey is far from complete.

The other features Mr. Han in a silent, emotionally charged scene with a mysterious old friend, with a slight implication that his account has chapters left unclosed. Such decisions of the narration appear to be intentional, ensuring that the door is left open to add more to the Karate Kid universe.

Adding further weight to the possibility of future projects, Ralph Macchio addressed the topic in a recent interview with Rolling Stone on May 31, 2025. Considering the history of the franchise, Macchio remarked:

"Might I do my Gran Torino version? Listen, I hope the movie does well. I want it to be the next stage of other chapters, and I’d love there to be a Cobra Kai movie in two years from now as well. I mean, why not keep the party going as long as it can be rooted in some form of genuine truth?"

He added:

"Listen, if you came to me in 1995 and said, “You’re going to play Daniel LaRusso again.” I would say, “It’s never going to happen.” So, never say never. Never say never."

His remarks hint that the creative team has not just been thinking of the direct sequel to Legends, but also of the more expansive scope of projects, such as the long-discussed Cobra Kai feature film.

On the financial side, Karate Kid: Legends has also turned out to be a sound success. The film was produced on a modest production budget of $45 million, and it has grossed more than 105 million worldwide. This performance, combined with its scheduled digital and Blu-ray release in August 2025, adds to the project’s viability.

Overall, the strategic narrative features, audience excitement, and cast desire, alongside the success, all indicate that there is a substantial chance of the Karate Kid world appearing back on the screen.

Why Karate Kid: Legends might be just the beginning

While Karate Kid: Legends pays off the legacy of the past films, it also doubles as a strategic next step in the future of Karate Kid entries. This direction is also supported by a light-hearted but clean-minded post-credits scene.

In it, a pizza ordered by Li is delivered to Daniel LaRusso in California. Along with Johnny Lawrence, Daniel mulls over the possibility of starting up a family-owned "Miyagi‑Dough" joint-or even a dojo pizzeria hybrid.

Though the scene does not explicitly tease a sequel, it highlights the present tie between the characters that exists and leaves open the prospects of cooperation.

Karate Kid: Legends has established itself as a turning point with good box office performances, enthusiastic fan bases, and a cast willing to move on, making it an important movie in the future. Whether it be sequels, spin-offs, or legacy expansions, the franchise’s future is very much looking bright.

