"You are ALREADY loved."- How to Train Your Dragon live-action alleged trailer leak sends shockwaves across the internet

There were few fans who were excited about the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake, with most believing that the movie will never pull off what the animated trilogy did. However, with the first trailer leaking on social media platforms ahead of its release by Universal, it seems that many fans have had a change of opinion.

In what appears to be a shot-by-shot remake of the acclaimed animated movie, How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake seems to look much better than what most had expected. This started a whole new conversation on social media platforms like X.

User @dailyhiccstrid summed up this surge of emotion, saying:

"How to Train Your Dragon live action you are ALREADY loved."

Other fans also added similar things as everyone seemed impressed with this remake's first look.

"There’s no denying it. I have to admit that the CGI for Toothless and the dragons are looking pretty good. Just saying."- another fan wrote.

"HE LOOKS SO AMAZING IM CRYING TEARS OF JOY 😭😭"- another fan wrote with a picture of Toothless.

"Okay yeah I’m hyped. I don’t care if it’s a shot for shot remake, it’s worth it alone for that more epic version of the music."- another fan added.

Universal is yet to officially reveal the first trailer for How to Train Your Dragon. The trailer is reportedly playing in select theatres ahead of movies right now. That could also be how it was leaked ahead of its release.

The official trailer is expected to drop sometime this week.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation: Everything you need to know

Based on the animated movie of the same name, How to Train Your Dragon (2025) is directed by Dean DeBlois, and serves as both a remake and adaptation of the 2010 movie. The original story is loosely based on the book series by Cressida Cowell.

As hinted in the trailer, this may be a shot-by-shot remake of the animated movie with a live-action cast and setting. The movie will be led by Mason Thames as Hiccup. The young star is perhaps best known for his brilliant role in The Black Phone.

Thames will be joined by Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Ruth Codd. Moreover, Gerard Butler will reprise his role from the original trilogy.

The official synopsis for the project reads:

"Follows a young Viking as he aspires to hunt dragons, and how he becomes unexpectedly a friend of a young dragon."

Those who have watched the animated movie from Dreamworks already know the storyline but this one may add an interesting angle to it.

More details about How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation will arrive soon. You can also expect to see the trailer later this week.

