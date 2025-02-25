Zoë Kravitz says she still cares for Channing Tatum months after their split

Zoë Kravitz opened up about her split from fellow actor Channing Tatum, who she was also engaged to, and admitted that she cares for him "very much." She touched upon their breakup in her latest cover interview for Elle Magazine's March issue, published on February 25, 2025. She also discussed how the split affected their movie Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred and she directed.

When asked if the breakup affected how she sees the movie they worked on together, she told Elle:

"Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been together for about three years and engaged for one before they went their separate ways. News outlets like People reported about the breakup in October 2024, months after Blink Twice was released in August of the same year.

Zoë Kravitz has nothing but good words for Channing Tatum as an actor

While the two have ended their relationship and engagement and have gone their separate ways, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the exes. Zoë Kravitz has nothing but appreciative words about Channing Tatum, especially as an actor. Speaking to Elle about him, she said:

"He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He's got a lot to offer, so I'm excited for people to keep witnessing that."

Her Elle interview isn't the first time she praised Tatum's acting prowess post-breakup. During her appearance on Variety's Directors on Directors with The Batman director Matt Reeves in December 2024, she said that she wanted to "weaponize" Tatum's charisma for Blink Twice. Kravitz admitted that he was the first actor on her mind for the psychological thriller, saying:

"Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don't know where that came from."

However, in her Elle interview, Zoë Kravitz said that it was exciting to see Channing Tatum "do something so different and exciting." She added that she knew he was "capable" of doing it.

Blink Twice was Kravitz's directorial debut. The film is a psychological thriller about a billionaire tech mogul inviting a group of people to his private island, ending in wild nights and a tragic turn of events. Tatum stars in the film as the tech billionaire Slater King.

Speaking of a project together, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum will reunite on screen for the first time after their split. The exes have been confirmed to join the cast of Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy produced by Cate Blanchett, who is also starring in the film.

Deadline reported the confirmed cast for the upcoming film in October 2024, which also includes Riley Keough, Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, and Léa Seydoux. Kravitz and Tatum's Alpha Gang is still in pre-production and doesn't have an expected release date yet, but filming will start in spring 2025, per the outlet.

