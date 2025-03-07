Night of the Zoopocalypse: The complete guide to all voice actors and their characters in the movie

The animated comedy horror movie Night of the Zoopocalypse was released in US theatres on Friday, March 7, 2025. The film is written by James Kee and Steven Hoban and is based on ZOOmbies by Clive Barker. Rodrigo Perez-Castro and Ricardo Curtis serve as directors.

Night of the Zoopocalypse has several renowned actors lending their voices to the film's primary characters. This includes Gabbi Kosmidis, David Harbour, and Pierre Simpson. Other actors, too, lend their voices to several supporting characters, which will be explored later in the article.

With that said, the film's plot follows the inhabitants of Colepepper Zoo who start acting like "gummi zombies" following a virus-carrying meteorite that hits their zoo, as hinted at by the trailer.

The primary cast of Night of the Zoopocalypse

1) Gabbi Kosmidis as Gracie

Gabbi Kosmidis is Gracie (Image via YouTube/ Viva Pictures)

Gabbi Kosmidis lends her voice to the role of Gracie, a wolf, who is the film's primary character. As seen in the trailer, Gracie expresses her dissatisfaction towards the mundanity of life at Colepepper Zoo. However, when the virus causing meteorite strikes the zoo she inhabits, she experiences a lot of pressure.

Some of Gabbi Kosmidis's past projects in which she appeared in guest roles and as a voice actor include I Won't Let You Go (2022), Fellow Travelers (2023), and Unicorn Academy (2023-2024).

2) David Harbour as Dan

David Harbour is Dan (Image via YouTube/ Viva Pictures)

Dan Harbours voices the role of Dan, a mountain lion in Night of the Zoopocalypse. During the virus strike, Dan becomes Gracie's friend and teams up with her to defeat the virus.

SAG Award-winning actor David Harbour is known for several projects, including Suicide Squad (2016), Stranger Things (2016- present), and Creature Commandos (2024- present).

3) Pierre Simpson as Xavier

Pierre Simpson is Xavier (Image via YouTube/ Viva Pictures)

Pierre Simpson voices Xavier, who is a movie-obsessed lemur. He is one of the survivors of the virus attack and part of Gracie and Dan's rescue team.

Pierre Simpson is an award-winning actor who is best known for projects such as Makinium (2021-2024), Paris Paris (2022-2023), and Zik (2022-2023).

4) Heather Loreto as Frida

Heather Loreto is Frida (Image via YouTube/ Viva Pictures)

Heather Loreto voices Frida's character, who is a capybara, in Night of the Zoopocalypse. Frida is one of the survivors following the meteorite crash and part of Gracie and Dan's rescue team.

Heather Loreto is best known for being part of projects such as Susan and the Not So Super Friends: The Shorts (2022), Mamita (2023), and Doute Raisonnable (Reasonable Doubt) (2024)

5) Christina Nova as Poot

Christina Nova is Poot (Image via YouTube/ Viva Pictures)

Christina Nova voices the role of Poot in the movie, a baby pygmy hippo. Like Xavier and Frida, Poot is also one of the survivors and part of Gracie and Dan's team who are leading a rescue mission.

Christina Nova does not have many credits to her name. Some of her past projects include Chapelwaite (2021) and Bakugan (2023-2024).

Additional voice cast of Night of the Zoopocalypse

The remaining voice cast of the movie includes:

Scott Thompson as Ash

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Felix

Kyle Derek as Fred

Scott Farley as Antelope

Joshua Graham as Hank

Carolyn Scott as Grandma Abigale

Rob Tinkler as Maynard / Roy / Monkey / Joey

Briana-Lynn Brieiro as Additional Voices

Luke Marty as Additional Voices

Amy Matysio as Additional Voices

Ivan Sherry as Additional Voices

Night of the Zoopocalypse is distributed by Viva Kids in the United States.

