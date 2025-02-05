"Of course that’s not mine" — Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón says her tweet about co-star Selena Gomez is untrue

Karla Sofía Gascón, a Spanish actress known for her titular role in Emilia Pérez, is in the spotlight again due to a tweet she made in 2022. The tweet, which has now been removed, seemed to criticize Selena Gomez, who acted alongside Gascón in the movie.

The comment surfaced amid the ongoing drama surrounding Hailey Bieber and Gomez's rumored feud, drawing significant attention to Gascón's relationship with her fellow cast member.

As per a report by The Latin Times, dated January 31, 2025, in a now-deleted post on X, Gascón called Gomez a "rich rat," referring to her involvement in the media circus surrounding her relationship with Hailey Bieber.

The tweet, shared by Gascón in 2022, reportedly criticized Gomez, calling her a "poor actress" who continued to stir trouble with her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife. As reported by People on February 1, 2025, this statement came just before the Spanish actress' announcement about appearing alongside Gomez in Emilia Pérez.

The now-deleted tweet reads:

"She's a rich rat who acts like a poor wretch whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife."

As per People, Gomez was reportedly seen making up with Hailey Bieber at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2022 before the tweet was posted.

Karla Sofía Gascón's X account appears to have been disabled on January 30, 2025.

As of the latest update, in an interview with CNN en Español on February 2, 2025, Karla Sofía Gascón stated that the viral tweet was fabricated. The tweet about calling "Emilia Pérez" co-star Selena Gomez a "rich rat" is not true and made up.

“Of course that’s not mine. I have never said anything about my partner. I would never refer to her that way."

About the fake tweet as Karla has mentioned recently

On February 3, 2025, Karla Sofía Gascón wrote on Instagram,

"It hasn't been nice how you've treated me, giving in fact the narrative that hate sick people have wanted to sell you."

Her post further mentions,

"Neither I nor my family are racists, ever, quite the opposite, and no one has supported us, you've known us for years and have taken for granted that some twitts highlighting hypocrisy, racism and evil that people have in this world were my feelings and not a report."

The controversy surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón's comments on Selena Gomez

In a tweet that started the controversy, Karla Sofía Gascón reportedly criticized Selena Gomez for staying in touch with her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the tweet, another sensitive issue with racism, caused tension with some questioning the professionalism of Gascón in light of her public statements.

As mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, on February 1, 2025, Zoe Saldaña said during a CNN interview:

“I’m still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I’m sad."

She further mentioned,

“It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group. I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film."

As reported by the same outlet on February 2, 2025, Karla Sofía Gascón apologized and regretted being misinterpreted.

What is Emilia Pérez about?

A still from Emilia Pérez (Image via Apple TV+)

Emilia Pérez (2024) tells the story of Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer in Mexico City who faces challenges when she gets involved in a famous murder case. She defends the wife of a well-known media figure, saying that her death was a suicide, even though she has her own doubts about it.

After winning her case, Rita gets a strange offer from an unknown caller, which brings her to meet cartel leader Juan "Manitas" Del Monte. Manitas wants to have surgery to reflect their gender identity and start living as Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón). Rita decides to help him after talking to doctors in Bangkok and Tel Aviv.

Following the surgery, Manitas pretends to be dead and starts a new life as Emilia, while his family moves somewhere safe. Four years later, Rita meets Emilia in London, and Emilia says she wants to see her children again.

Rita plans for the family to go back to Mexico, but problems come up because Jessi, who is Emilia's wife, does not want to accept her new identity. Emilia finds a way to make up for her past by starting a nonprofit that helps identify the bodies of cartel victims, using her previous connections.

As tensions increase, Jessi and her partner, Gustavo, abduct Emilia, resulting in a heartbreaking shootout. In the end, Emilia’s true identity is revealed, but the story concludes with a deadly confrontation that changes everything for the characters involved.

Emilia Pérez is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

