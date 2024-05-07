One More Shot ending explained: What happened to Amin Mansur?

The action thriller movie, One More Shot, was released in January 2024. In the movie, Scott Adkins' Jake Harris, failed to save Amin Mansur, a suspect he was accompanying. While Mansur was killed, Jake Harris fought the mercenaries to get to the root of the attack and save innocent lives.

The movie, which is a sequel to One Shot, is directed by James Nunn, the director of the first movie. Introduced in the first movie, One More Shot has Scott Adkins in the lead role of Jake Harris, a Navy SEAL, commissioned with highly sensitive assignments.

In the movie, he was assigned to accompany the suspected terrorist Amin Mansur to Washington DC for interrogation. However, mercenaries attacked the entourage and threatened to kill Mansur and his family.

One More Shot ending explained: How did Amin Mansur die?

Mansur was shot dead by the mercenaries after recording his confession. (Image via Sony Pictures)

Amin Mansur was attacked by armed mercenaries while being accompanied by Jake Harris.

The mercenaries were using Mansur's religious identity and past resentment as a facade to achieve their mission. They kept his pregnant wife at gunpoint to force a scripted confession from him.

After recording his confession, they shot him. The ruthless attackers planned to do the same to his wife, but Harris intervened and saved Amin Mansur's wife Niesha.

Later, at the end of One More Shot, Harris destroyed the recorded video of Mansur's false confession to stop it from being released.

One More Shot ending explained: Why did the mercenaries attack Mansur?

Mansur was used as a facade for a hidden purpose (Image via Sony Pictures)

After Mansur's son Tariq was killed in a US drone attack, Mansur was filled with rage.

At that time, a handler from the Gulf countries instigated him to take revenge. He was tasked to collect materials for building a nuclear bomb and transport them through the channel used by his British medical equipment company to transport goods.

Unsure about trusting his contacts, Mansur switched the containers at the last minute. He meant to inform his handler about it, if not for getting arrested by Turkish police for using a blacklisted passport.

While Mansur was imprisoned in Poland, the people involved in the nuclear bomb-making wanted to get to him to know the location of the bomb. They even recorded his forced confession to make him take the blame.

One More Shot ending explained: Was Harris able to stop the villains?

Harris fought the formidable mercenaries (Image via Sony Pictures)

At the end of One More Shot, after Mansur's death, Harris fought the mercenaries to save Niesha.

He fought single-handedly taking out Campbell and Dunbar, two mercenaries, before moving on to Jackson, who was driving out the bomb in an ambulance.

Harris first informed Admiral Mulholland about the events before thrashing and handcuffing Jackson. Then he chased Agent Lomax, who was trying to flee in an airplane.

Harris chased Lomax and unravelled the hidden plan. (Image via Sony Pictures)

Lomax surrendered but informed him about the hidden plan of getting all government heads to a site.

She revealed that the chief intent was to access and sell the key government strategies for profit. While Navy SEAL arrested Agent Lomax, Harris rushed towards the secure site to stop the high-level information leak.

In hindsight, the villains worked on a fast track to secure the officials because Admiral Mulholland had raised an alarm about the event. Harris's reporting to Mulholland indirectly helped the mercenaries, making him partly responsible.

What does the ending of One More Shot suggest?

The ending of the movie is a cliffhanger, as the Joint Chiefs of various departments have been taken to a secret location to coerce high-threat information out of them.

Jake Harris, played by Scott Adkins, is seen rushing to the secure spot and attempt to put a stop to the exchange of information.

Another movie will be needed to solve the crisis. While there's no official announcement, creator James Nunn spoke to Action Reloaded about his intention to make a third movie in the series. The same was reported by In Review Online.

While a third movie in the franchise is yet to be announced, One More Shot will be available for streaming on Netflix in May.

