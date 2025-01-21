One of Them Days: Full list of cast explored

One of Them Days premiered on January 17, 2025, during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Directed by Lawrence Lamont and distributed by Sony Pictures, this comedy movie is about two best friends, Dreux Jones (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who face chaotic events when their rent money mysteriously disappears.

Living in a rundown apartment, they discover that Alyssa's boyfriend, Keshawn, has spent $1,500 on his T-shirt business. This has left them at risk of eviction. Their landlord allows them to pay up till the end of the day. And thereby, a madcap race starts against time.

The duo starts on a wild journey to gather the money, trying everything from blood donation to selling valuable sneakers, encountering hilarious misfortunes along the way. Their efforts are further complicated by Keshawn and his secret girlfriend, Berniece.

Trending

As their problems get worse, they accidentally draw the attention of King Lolo, an intimidating individual who demands $5,000 for stolen trainers. King Lolo arrives, but Alyssa escapes, with Dreux stalling him.

As chaos unfolds, the girls, Keshawn, and an unconscious King Lolo are trapped in a smoke-filled apartment fire. Firefighters, including Maniac, rescue them. Alyssa cuts ties with Keshawn, King Lolo is arrested, and friendships and relationships are renewed.

Later, Dreux thrives as a manager, and Alyssa becomes a celebrated painter.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days also features notable performances by Vanessa Bell Calloway, Katt Williams, and Maude Apatow.

Main cast of One of Them Days

1) Keke Palmer as Dreux Jones

Keke Palmer as Dreux Jones (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Keke Palmer stars as Dreux, a determined waitress. Palmer has had a long and successful career and has made important contributions to entertainment by appearing in films like Akeelah and the Bee, Hustlers, and Jordan Peele's Nope.

Palmer possesses a successful TV career hosting shows like Strahan, Sara and Keke and starring in True Jackson and VP.

2) SZA as Alyssa

Solána Imani Rowe (Image via Instagram/@sza)

Solána Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, is an American singer-songwriter and actress who was born on November 8, 1989. She first became known for her self-released EPs See.SZA. Run (2012) and S (2013).

Top Dawg Entertainment signed her as the first female artist. Her debut album, Ctrl (2017), earned critical and commercial success, receiving multiple Grammy nominations.

SZA's second album, SOS (2022), topped the charts for 10 weeks, featuring hits like Kill Bill.

One of Them Days (2025) is her debut movie. She has won many awards, including four Grammys and the Hal David Starlight Award.

3) Katt Williams as Lucky

Katt Williams as Lucky in One Of Them days (Image via Instagram/@kattwilliams)

Katt Williams brings humor and charm as Lucky, providing comic relief in the film. A veteran comedian and actor, Williams is celebrated for his roles in Friday After Next and Atlanta.

His comedic timing and unique style contribute significantly to the movie’s humor and energy.

4) Vanessa Bell Calloway plays Mama Ruth

Vanessa Bell Calloway plays Mama Ruth (Image via Instagram/@vanessabellcalloway)

In One of Them Days, Vanessa Bell Calloway plays Mama Ruth. Vanessa, born March 20, 1957, rose to fame as Princess Imani Izzi in Coming to America (1988) and its sequel after dancing.

She has over 150 film credits, including What's Love Got to Do with It (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), and Harriet (2019).

She played Under One Roof (1995) and recurring roles in Shameless and This Is Us. She played Lady Ella Johnson in Saints & Sinners from 2016-2022. Also, Calloway is a nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee.

Supporting cast

Maude Apatow as Bethany

Joshua Neal as Keshawn

Patrick Cage as Maniac

Amin Joseph as King Lolo

Gabrielle Dennis as Shayla

Aziza Scott as Berniece

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Kathy

Dewayne Perkins as Jameel

Janelle James as Ruby

Lil Rel Howery as The Buyer

DomiNQue Perry as Shameeka

Production team and crew

Producers: Deniese Davis, Poppy Hanks, Charles D. King and Issa Rae

Director: Lawrence Lamont

Written by Syreeta Singleton

Music Composed by Chanda Dancy

Cinematography by Ava Berkofsky

Editing by Kim Boritz-Brehm and Tia Nolan

Art and Design:

Monique Dias (Production Design)

Jessica Shorten (Art Direction)

Esmeralda De La Cruz (Set Decoration)

One Of Them Days has got a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback