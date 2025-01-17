Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare ending explained: Does Peter Pan kill Michael at the end of the film?

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is a horror film written and directed by Scott Jeffrey. It is the third installment in The Twisted Childhood Universe film series that began in 2023. The movie is a horror reimagining of J. M. Barrie's classic work Peter Pan from the early 20th century. It features Peter as a serial killer and Tinker Bell as a recovering drug addict.

The film is produced by Scott Chambers and Rhys Frake-Waterfield, while it is executive produced by Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland. It was released in the United States on January 13, 2025, and is set to release in the United Kingdom on February 24, 2025.

The official synopsis of Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Wendy Darling encounters a twisted Tinkerbell as she tries to rescue her brother, Michael, from the evil clutches of Peter Pan."

In the film, while Peter kidnaps Michael, he is saved by his sister Wendy and best friend Joey.

Peter Pan is an evil serial killer in Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare

An image taken from the horror film Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare (Image via Instagram/@scottjeffreyproducer)

In Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, the titular character is depicted as a circus- clown-turned-serial-killer who kidnaps young children from his shows before sending them to Neverland forever, which is shorthand for murdering them.

His accomplice is the transgender woman, Tinker Bell, a heroin addict who was kidnapped by Peter several years ago and is brainwashed into thinking that the dead children exist peacefully in Neverland.

Wendy Darling's younger brother, Michael, becomes Peter's next victim. He is kidnapped on his birthday and kept hidden in a remote cabin. Later, the psychotic killer goes in search of his best friend, Joey. While investigating Michael's disappearance, Wendy and Joey get to know about Tinker Bell.

At night, Peter enters Joey's home and kidnaps him after killing his family. Wendy follows him back to the location where he has hidden Michael along with another child who has a hook for a hand.

As Wendy confronts Peter, Tinker Bell has a change of heart and intervenes, before getting killed by Peter. Michael attacks him, with Captain Hook delivering the fatal blow.

Cast and characters

A poster of the 2025 film Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare (Image via Instagram/@scottjeffreyproducer)

The full cast list of Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is mentioned below:

Kierston Wareing as Roxy

Kit Green as Tinker Bell

Chrissie Wunna as Receptionist

Martin Portlock as Peter Pan

Nicholas Woodeson as Steven

Megan Placito as Wendy Darling

Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Michael

Kelly Rian Sanson as Mia

Adam Speers as Bus Driver

Nicola Wright as Daphne Robin

Eddy MacKenzie as Lee

Evelyn Morris as Circus kid

Amanda Jane York as Hairdressing Customer

Charlotte Jackson Coleman as Dina

Olumide Olorunfemi as Tiger Lily

Teresa Banham as Mary

Kristian Burton as School boy

Jay Robertson as Cake Creature

Campbell Wallace as John Darling

Frederick Dallaway as School Boy

Holden M N Smith as Young Timmy / Lost Boy

Isaac Bishop as School Boy

Lucas Allermann as James

Lyndon Stevens as Carl

Hardy Yusuf as Joey

Jamie Robertson as Policeman

Belinda Fenty as Mel

Bevan Thomas as School Boy

Taylor Simner as Circus Kid

Riccardo Carmelita as School Boy

Lawrence Wheeler-Neale as School Boy

Myles Perry as School Boy

Ruby Hemingway as Circus Kid

Hector Uden as School Boy

Helen Fullerton as Circus adult

John Pond as School boy / circus child

Nicola Gourley as Circus Adult

Llifon Ashton as Ice Cream Van Guy

Carla Lisa Roberts as Circus Showgirl

William Dallaway as School Boy

Felix Uden as School Boy

Elijah Dyer as School Boy

Samm Legh as Circus Kid

Joseph Lloyd Rosser as Circus Adult

Riley Bottomley as School Boy

Elgin Lee as Circus Adult

Kenny Darnell as Circus Ringmaster

Ludo Bishop as School Boy

Aryan Rahman as School Boy

Christian Liyanage Fernando as School Boy

Elliott Jack Flynn as School Boy

Kylo Stringer as Circus Kid

Harry Clarke as School boy

Dan McGee as Circus Adult (uncredited)

