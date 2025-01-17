Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare ending explained: Does Peter Pan kill Michael at the end of the film?

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is a horror film written and directed by Scott Jeffrey. It is the third installment in The Twisted Childhood Universe film series that began in 2023. The movie is a horror reimagining of J. M. Barrie's classic work Peter Pan from the early 20th century. It features Peter as a serial killer and Tinker Bell as a recovering drug addict.
The film is produced by Scott Chambers and Rhys Frake-Waterfield, while it is executive produced by Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland. It was released in the United States on January 13, 2025, and is set to release in the United Kingdom on February 24, 2025.
The official synopsis of Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Wendy Darling encounters a twisted Tinkerbell as she tries to rescue her brother, Michael, from the evil clutches of Peter Pan."
In the film, while Peter kidnaps Michael, he is saved by his sister Wendy and best friend Joey.
Peter Pan is an evil serial killer in Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
In Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, the titular character is depicted as a circus- clown-turned-serial-killer who kidnaps young children from his shows before sending them to Neverland forever, which is shorthand for murdering them.
His accomplice is the transgender woman, Tinker Bell, a heroin addict who was kidnapped by Peter several years ago and is brainwashed into thinking that the dead children exist peacefully in Neverland.
Wendy Darling's younger brother, Michael, becomes Peter's next victim. He is kidnapped on his birthday and kept hidden in a remote cabin. Later, the psychotic killer goes in search of his best friend, Joey. While investigating Michael's disappearance, Wendy and Joey get to know about Tinker Bell.
At night, Peter enters Joey's home and kidnaps him after killing his family. Wendy follows him back to the location where he has hidden Michael along with another child who has a hook for a hand.
As Wendy confronts Peter, Tinker Bell has a change of heart and intervenes, before getting killed by Peter. Michael attacks him, with Captain Hook delivering the fatal blow.
Cast and characters
The full cast list of Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is mentioned below:
- Kierston Wareing as Roxy
- Kit Green as Tinker Bell
- Chrissie Wunna as Receptionist
- Martin Portlock as Peter Pan
- Nicholas Woodeson as Steven
- Megan Placito as Wendy Darling
- Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Michael
- Kelly Rian Sanson as Mia
- Adam Speers as Bus Driver
- Nicola Wright as Daphne Robin
- Eddy MacKenzie as Lee
- Evelyn Morris as Circus kid
- Amanda Jane York as Hairdressing Customer
- Charlotte Jackson Coleman as Dina
- Olumide Olorunfemi as Tiger Lily
- Teresa Banham as Mary
- Kristian Burton as School boy
- Jay Robertson as Cake Creature
- Campbell Wallace as John Darling
- Frederick Dallaway as School Boy
- Holden M N Smith as Young Timmy / Lost Boy
- Isaac Bishop as School Boy
- Lucas Allermann as James
- Lyndon Stevens as Carl
- Hardy Yusuf as Joey
- Jamie Robertson as Policeman
- Belinda Fenty as Mel
- Bevan Thomas as School Boy
- Taylor Simner as Circus Kid
- Riccardo Carmelita as School Boy
- Lawrence Wheeler-Neale as School Boy
- Myles Perry as School Boy
- Ruby Hemingway as Circus Kid
- Hector Uden as School Boy
- Helen Fullerton as Circus adult
- John Pond as School boy / circus child
- Nicola Gourley as Circus Adult
- Llifon Ashton as Ice Cream Van Guy
- Carla Lisa Roberts as Circus Showgirl
- William Dallaway as School Boy
- Felix Uden as School Boy
- Elijah Dyer as School Boy
- Samm Legh as Circus Kid
- Joseph Lloyd Rosser as Circus Adult
- Riley Bottomley as School Boy
- Elgin Lee as Circus Adult
- Kenny Darnell as Circus Ringmaster
- Ludo Bishop as School Boy
- Aryan Rahman as School Boy
- Christian Liyanage Fernando as School Boy
- Elliott Jack Flynn as School Boy
- Kylo Stringer as Circus Kid
- Harry Clarke as School boy
- Dan McGee as Circus Adult (uncredited)
