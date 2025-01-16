"Playing super-sleazy is the most fun”— When Will Ferrell revealed the kind of characters he loved playing 

Will Ferrell, renowned for his acting finesse, openly shared his love for playing sleazy characters in an old 2013 interview with the Guardian. In the interview, Ferrell revealed:

"Playing super-sleazy is the most fun for me because it's the furthest from who I am."

Furthermore, Ferrell finds joy in embodying characters who are completely unlikable and utterly amoral. He credited these roles as some of his most entertaining performances, often taking audiences by surprise. According to him, one of his most memorable sleazy roles was Ron Burgundy in Anchorman.

Will Ferrell shared how sleazy characters are an opportunity to explore outrageous and exaggerated personalities

Speaking about his most memorable character, Ferrell shared how Burgundy is a deeply sexist and hilariously clueless 1970s news anchor. His absurd charm comes from his ridiculous lines like:

"I'm very important. I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany."

Ferrell admitted that audiences still love Burgundy despite his flaws. He called the character a blend of "earnest sweetness with sleaziness."

Ferrell’s other infamous sleazy characters include Chazz Michael Michaels from Blades of Glory and Mugatu from Zoolander. He described these roles as an opportunity to explore outrageous and exaggerated personalities. Fans often quote lines like, "I invented the piano key necktie!" from Mugatu or Chazz’s hilariously crass line in Wedding Crashers:

"Funerals are insane! The chicks are so horny it’s not even fair!"

The American actor emphasized that his passion for these roles comes from their stark contrast to his real-life personality. For Will Ferrell, sleazy characters allow him to push boundaries and embrace unpredictability in comedy.

"That tension is what makes it funny and interesting. More funny, even," Will Ferrell revealed.

However, Will Ferrell's views on comedy have now evolved and he regrets some of his performances

Will Ferrell reflected on his past drag performances on Saturday Night Live (SNL) with regret. He particularly mentioned his portrayal of Janet Reno, the U.S. Attorney General, in sketches like “Janet Reno’s Dance Party.”

In these sketches, Ferrell dressed as Reno, hosting a fictional TV show in her basement and interacting with political figures. One memorable scene involved Reno fantasizing about kissing President Bill Clinton, played by Darrell Hammond, and talking to a stuffed lion named Simba.

Looking back, Ferrell admitted he would not choose to perform such sketches today. “That’s something I wouldn’t choose to do now,” he stated during a podcast interview with Variety.

He described these performances as “hitting a false note,” acknowledging a shift in societal views and his own perspective on comedy. The sketches relied on the humor of a man in a dress, which Ferrell now views as problematic.

Harper Steele, an SNL writer and transgender individual, joined Ferrell in the discussion. Steele expressed mixed feelings, noting that such portrayals often reduce drag to a simple gag. “The laugh is a drag laugh. It’s, ‘Hey, look at this guy in a dress, and that’s funny.’ It’s absolutely not funny,” Steele said, though she emphasized the value of performers embracing playfulness.

Ferrell’s reflections highlight a broader cultural evolution in understanding humor and representation in comedy.

