Pride & Prejudice (20th Anniversary): Re-release date, where to watch and more

Pride & Prejudice is a historical romantic drama film directed by Joe Wright, which was released in 2005. The story, based on the classic Jane Austen novel, was adapted for film with a screenplay by Deborah Moggach.

Ad

The story is centred around opinionated Elizabeth Bennet and slightly arrogant Mr. Darcy. After their initial meeting, they dislike each other but eventually overcome their prejudice and pride to fall in love.

The film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead roles is not considered a classic romantic film. Knightley was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her performance. The film is being re-released on its 20th anniversary on April 18, 2025. It also stars Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Tom Hollander, Judi Dench, and Carey Mulligan in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Pride & Prejudice in theatres?

Ad

As mentioned above, Pride & Prejudice will be back in limited theatres across the country from Friday, April 18, 2025. Those fans who want to experience the sizzling chemistry of Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen on the big screen can check on Focus Features website for the timings and details of screenings.

Tickets and showtime details can also be accessed from other major ticketing sites like Fandango, Regal Atom Tickets, AMC, and Cinemark. The screening would continue till April 24, 2025. So there is going to be a rush to get the tickets as the film has a large group of diehard fans.

Ad

In California, multiple shows are available at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, AMC Burbank 16, AMC Burbank Town Center 6, AMC Burbank Town Center 8, AMC The Americana at Brand 18, and other major theatres. New Fandango members can get the tickets at a discounted price.

The film is also streaming on Netflix for those fans who want to experience the story from the comfort of their home. One can also rent the film on Prime Video for $3.79 and purchase it for $7.99.

Ad

What is Pride & Prejudice about?

Ad

Pride & Prejudice is considered among the greatest novels ever written for its thematic beauty and accurate depiction of the society of its time. However, despite the richness of its subtext, the narrative never loses focus and keeps the readers engaged.

The film by Joe Wright kept the story close to its source material and provided one of the most beloved hate-to-love stories of all time. As Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy overcome their pride to see each other for who they are, their prejudice sparks into romance. Here's the official synopsis by Focus Features:

Ad

"When Elizabeth Bennet (Knightley) meets the handsome Mr. Darcy (Matthew MacFadyen), she believes he is the last man on earth she could ever marry. But as their lives become intertwined in an unexpected adventure, she finds herself captivated by the very person she swore to loathe for all eternity."

The film was a critical and commercial success, earning multiple accolades upon its release. Many young actors, such as Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan, went on to have successful careers as lead actors.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Pride & Prejudice and other such films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More