Ready or Not ending explained: Does Grace survive the attack by her in-laws?

Ready or Not is a horror film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo collectively known as Radio Silence. Its screenplay is written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. The movie is produced by James Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Anthony Pangalos, and Bradley J. Fischer.

Daniel Bekerman, Tara Farney, Tracey Nyberg, and Chad Villella serve as the film's executive producers. The official synopsis of Ready or Not, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives."

The film features Samara Weaving and Mark O'Brien as a newly married couple who faces a satanic ritual in which the new bride is killed by her in-laws on her wedding night. However, Grace survives the nightmarish ordeal with her in-laws in Ready or Not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ready or Not.

Grace fights for her life in Ready or Not

Ready or Not begins with Grace marrying Alex, son and heir of the wealthy Le Domas family fortune, in a lavish wedding ceremony. After the wedding, her father-in-law Tony Le Domas informs Grace of a centuries-old family tradition she is expected to follow to truly become a 'Le Domas'.

According to the tradition, anyone marrying into the family has to participate in a game with other members on their wedding night. Grace is asked to draw a game card from a puzzle box, which ends up being Hide-and-Seek. As she goes to hide, her family members arm up with weapons to seek her out and kill her as a ritual sacrifice to the mysterious, Mr. Le Bail.

It is then that Alex reveals to his new bride that his family is cursed. He goes on to explain that if a new family member draws the Hide-and-Seek card, others have to ritually sacrifice them before dawn or else they will die instead. Nevertheless, he reassures Grace that he will help her escape to safety.

Grace does her best to evade the family members until dawn, and narrowly escapes their attacks several times throughout the night. Her brother-in-law Daniel tries to help her escape but is killed by his wife Charity in the ensuing fight.

At one point, Grace comes face-to-face with her mother-in-law, Becky, and pummels her to death in front of Alex. Seeing this, he has a change of heart and decides to sacrifice his wife in favor of his family.

In the film's final act, the Le Domases get a hold of Grace and pin her down on a table, while Alex grabs a knife to stab his wife in the heart and complete the ritual. He impales her shoulder instead. Just then, the sun rises and the family members discover they are still alive, which makes them doubt if the curse was ever real.

However, within minutes, the Le Domases begin to spontaneously combust one after the other. Alex is the only one left and thinks that he is spared from the curse. However, when Grace removes her wedding ring and tells him she wants a divorce, he immediately explodes like the rest of his family.

Grace is the sole survivor of the bloody ordeal and walks out in her blood-soaked wedding dress as the mansion goes up in flames behind her. When the police arrive and ask her what happened, she replies glibly, "in-laws."

How did the Le Domas family become cursed?

A still from the horror movie Ready or Not (Image via Facebook/@Ready Or Not Film)

In the 19th century, the family's ancestor, Victor Le Domas, won a game of chance against Mr. Le Bail (depicted as the Devil) in the film. He received a magic black box as his prize, which helped him build a vast fortune from board games and playing cards. In exchange, his family was cursed and required to perform ritual sacrifices to safeguard their wealth, status, and lives.

In the Le Domas family, anyone marrying in had to draw a card from Le Bail's box on their wedding night and play the game written on it. Daniel's wife, Charity, drew Chess, and Emilie's husband, Fitch, drew Old Maid—both harmless games.

However, if someone drew Hide-and-Seek, like Grace, the stakes were deadly. The family had until sunrise to hunt and kill the person, or they would die from a curse. Grace was given 100 seconds to hide in the locked-down mansion before the hunt began.

Cast and characters of Ready or Not

In Ready or Not, Samara Weaving plays the protagonist Grace, while Mark O'Brien plays her husband Alex Le Domas. They are joined by Adam Brody as Daniel Le Domas, Elyse Levesque as Charity Le Domas, Henry Czerny as Tony Le Domas, Andie MacDowell as Becky Le Domas, and Melanie Scrofano as Emilie Le Domas.

Kristian Bruun appears as Fitch Bradley, Nicky Guadagni as Helene Le Domas, John Ralston as Stevens, Liam McDonald as Georgie Bradley, Ethan Tavares as Gabe Bradley, Hanneke Talbot as Clara, Celine Tsai as Tina, Daniela Barbosa as Dora, and Andrew Anthony as Charles.

Other supporting cast members include Etienne Kellici as the young Daniel, Chase Churchill as the young Alex, Kate Ziegler as the young Becky, and Elana Dunkelman as the young Helene.

Ready or Not is available to stream on Hulu.

