Red One soundtrack: A complete guide to all songs played in the movie

Red One, released on November 15, 2024, is a Christmas-themed action movie that delivers both thrilling and festive themes, featuring a star-studded cast, including Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Chris Evans.

The film unfolds an adventurous tale where Santa Claus, played by JK Simmons, gets kidnapped, and it falls upon a duo of mismatched heroes to save the holiday season. To match its high-energy scenes and holiday spirit, Red One boasts a soundtrack that blends classic Christmas tunes with modern hits, creating a backdrop for its action-packed storyline.

The film's music, predominantly crafted by Henry Jackman— known for his work in Captain America: Civil War— adds layers to the unfolding adventure. Meanwhile, the tracks featured in the movie— from music legends like Dean Martin and Mariah Carey— imbue the scenes with a cheerful, holiday feel that's integral to the movie's setting. The inclusion of an original track by Laufey further enriches this festive compilation.

Every song played in Red One

Here is a list of every soundtrack featured in the movie:

Here Comes Santa Claus by Ray Conniff

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Mariah Carey

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! by Dean Martin

Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

Christmas Magic by Laufey

Winterwunderland by Roland Kaiser

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" by Mariah Carey

Red One plot summary

In Red One, Dwayne Johnson portrays Callum Drift, a veteran security head for Santa Claus, who faces disillusionment with humanity. The plot thickens when Santa is suddenly kidnapped, prompting an unusual team-up.

Callum, despite being a day away from retirement and possessing immortality, finds himself allied with Jack O'Malley, portrayed by Chris Evans. Jack, a Level 4 Naughty Lister, is an expert thief and hacker, with a unique albeit vague superpower that allows him to locate people or things, which proves pivotal in propelling the narrative.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously collaborated with Johnson on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, this Christmas-themed movie attempts to blend action and comedy. The film, however, oscillates between tones suitable for different age groups, which may leave viewers puzzled about its intended audience.

The plot aims for high stakes and festive fun, and features intricate world-building and technological explanations of magical elements, echoing a blend of whimsical and modern touches. The movie emphasizes that every day and every choice is a new opportunity to choose or to be good, presenting a positive message about the power of choice and the importance of doing right.

Where to Watch?

Red One can be experienced initially through its worldwide theatrical release. Following its stint in theaters, the film will also make its way to the digital realm.

Red One will be available for streaming on Prime Video, adding to the platform's vast catalog of exclusive and engaging content.

To stay updated on the exact release dates and availability, viewers are encouraged to check Prime Video regularly, or stay tuned to the movie's official social media channels.

