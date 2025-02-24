Remember the Titans soundtrack: A guide to all the songs in the movie 

Few sports movies are as well-remembered as the 2000 American biographical sports drama film, Remember the Titans, which has since become a classic. Chronicling the true story of coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington in the movie), there are almost too many major reasons to remember this critical and commercial hit. It reportedly earned $136.8 million during its theatrical run.

Among the many things that were remembered about Remember the Titans, many fans would recall how well-designed the soundtrack of the movie was, containing many incredible songs that accentuated the mood in the best possible way.

Trevor Rabin helmed the music department of the movie. The South African musician is well-renowned for his work in films and outside of it. Some of his known works include Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Bad Boys II (2003), Hot Rod (2007), The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010), and more recently, the TV show National Treasure: Edge of History.

Without further ado, let us check out the songs featured in Remember the Titans.

Remember the Titans- Every song used in the movie

Here is the list of all the songs that played in the Boaz Yakin movie:

Ain't No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum

Peace Train – Cat Stevens

Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye – Steam

Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress) – The Hollies

I Want to Take You Higher – Ike and Tina Turner

Up Around the Bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Spill the Wine – Eric Burdon & WAR

A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall – Leon Russell

Act Naturally – Buck Owens

Express Yourself – Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

Titans Spirit (Score) – Composed by Trevor Rabin

All these added up perfectly to create a feeling of grandeur throughout the Sports drama. Looking back, it would be very hard to imagine this movie without these songs.

What is Remember the Titans about?

Based on coach Herman Boone's time and historic achievements with the T. C. Williams High School (now Alexandria City High School) football team in Alexandria, Virginia, the Boaz Yakin directorial is widely considered one of the greatest sports drama movies of all time, and certainly one of the most popular.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Herman Boone, an African-American, is appointed as the new coach of a high school team. The team is playing as a racially-integrated team for the first time."

The cast of the movie is led by Denzel Washington, along with Will Patton, Wood Harris, Kip Pardue, Craig Kirkwood, Kate Bosworth, Ryan Gosling, and Burgess Jenkins, among many others.

Most of the characters in the movie were based on real people.

How to watch Remember the Titans?

As the movie was produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, it is available for streaming on Disney+ in the United States, much like most Disney-produced movies.

However, there are many other ways of watching the movie, including rent and purchase options across all major platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime. The movie can also be purchased through physical DVDs.

