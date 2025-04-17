"Ruins the kissing scenes" - Lily Gladstone made shocking revelations about playing Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-screen wife

Lily Gladstone is in the news for starring in the upcoming rom-com film The Wedding Banquet as a lesbian who gets into a troublesome situation with her partner as they decide to help another queer couple with immigration. This is not the first role for the 38-year-old actress where she faces trouble with her partner, as she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023.

The role earned Lily Gladstone an Academy Award playing Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who married a white man, Earnest Burkhart (DiCaprio), and gets betrayed in unforeseen ways. Both the actors have heaped praise the other's performance in the project, but Gladstone has not missed her chances at poking fun at DiCaprio either.

One such moment took place when she appeared as a guest on the December 6, 2023 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the interview, Kimmel pointed out that DiCaprio had used fake teeth as a part of his get-up in the film and asked if it had ruined the experience of playing his wife in any way for Gladstone.

Without missing a beat, the actress replied, “Only the kissing scenes,” much to the amusement of the host and the audience.

Lily Gladstone shares her experience with Leonardo DiCaprio

When prompted by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to divulge more about DiCaprio's antics on set, Lily Gladstone noted that her co-star would have a person waiting for the star to take off his fake teeth for times such as lunch.

“He had a tooth holder?” Kimmel incredulously asked, leading Gladstone to reply, “He did! And he also has a habit of just playing with them (the teeth), you know, like if you are sitting like (proceeds to make faces)... popping them up.”

Kimmel also brought up the constant frown on DiCaprio's character throughout Killers of the Flower Moon, to which Gladstone observed that he had a lot of prosthetics on him, such as a broken nose and popped ears, to better embody his character.

“It really helps to shape the world,” she added. “I remember the first time I saw him. My stomach flipped a little bit when he had all of that on, because I've maintained a lot of close friendships with people from Osage Nation and they say there are times they're watching it where Leo goes away and they only see Burkhart… It's true.”

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is a 2023 American epic anti-Western crime drama film, produced and directed by Martin Scorsese, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth. The movie is based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann. It is set in the 1920s in Oklahoma and focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Osage Nation after oil was discovered on tribal land.

The movie premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023. It was theatrically released in the United States on October 20, by Paramount Pictures, before streaming on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone lead an ensemble cast, also including Jesse Plemons.

Lily Gladstone portrays Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, an Osage woman whose family becomes the target of a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma. Mollie, a wealthy oil heiress, is married to Ernest Burkhart, a white man whose motives are entangled in a sinister plot against the Osage Nation. Gladstone’s performance captures Mollie’s resilience and quiet strength as she endures personal tragedies and seeks justice for her family.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, Mollie’s husband, who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy orchestrated by his uncle, William King Hale. Initially portrayed as a loving husband, Ernest’s character reveals a complex interplay of affection and betrayal as he participates in the crimes against the Osage people.

