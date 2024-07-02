“She’s a horrible actress:” Gal Gadot’s acting sparks heated debate online amongst netizens

Gal Gadot has become a staple in Hollywood, starring in some of its biggest franchises. She first became a household name as Gisele in the Fast and Furious series, and then she further secured her reputation as an action star after portraying the titular character in Wonder Woman released in 2017. This film was a global hit and catapulted Gadot's stardom.

However, her performance in 2020’s sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984 led to many people arguing about her acting abilities.

One particular scene where Diana interrogates Maxwell Lord about Dreamstone has been heavily criticized. Her poor dialogue delivery turned a serious scene into something to laugh at as suggested by some fans. This particular scene ignited a whole flurry of reactions on X where certain fans said she did not portray the appropriate emotional depth.

Trending

A user on X posted a clip of the aforementioned scene and commented,

Expand Tweet

Gal Gadot made her first appearance as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016), which received positive feedback. Additionally, she also starred as the main actress in Wonder Woman (2017). Unfortunately, the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, did not live up to expectations.

The film's convoluted plot, overloaded with villains and inconsistent storytelling, also exposed Gadot's acting limitations.

Here are some more fan reactions on Gadot's acting,

"She said that line she’s trying to communicate to someone who doesn’t understand English," commented one user.

"As if he understood anything while the car is moving that fast. They were probably even listening to some music before she jumped on the car " commented one more X user.

Another user remarked,

Expand Tweet

Some fans even went on to say that the Wonder Woman sequel was hilarious due to Gal's acting,

"Wonder Woman 1984 was funny. The entire movie was hilarious." commented one user.

"She’s such a bad actress lmao. Every delivery is flat, not even good writing could save her" commented another fan.

While some users definitely had a strong opinion criticising Gal's acting, a few users also came around for her support,

"She’s a brilliant actress" commented one user.

"Wonder Woman Love this movie" commented another user.

"Gal is wonderful actress. I don't believe his acting is bad. It's just because the netizen comment" commented one more X user.

Exploring more details on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) is a superhero movie of American origin that was released in the year 2020 based on the DC character of the same name. Patty Jenkins directed this movie alongside Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham wrote the script.

The cast list of the movie included Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen among others.

The story takes place during the Cold War era of 1984. Diana Prince works at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., while she is secretly the heroic Wonder Woman. The movie revolves around the Dreamstone, an object that grants wishes but at extreme costs.

By making her wish, Diana resurrects her previous love, Steve Trevor. The stone also falls into the hands of Maxwell Lord, a struggling businessman who misuses the Stone’s magic. Barbara Minerva, Diana's colleague, is involuntarily affected by the stone and turns into a humanoid Cheetah, one of the antagonists in the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot in the lead, was released on December 25, 2020, with a runtime of 151 minutes. It can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback