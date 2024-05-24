Sienna Miller and Jude Law’s relationship timeline explored as actress recalls romance as “the most surreal experience”

Anatomy of a Scandal star Sienna Miller recently opened up about her past romantic relationship with The Talented Mr. Ripley actor Jude Law. During a May 23 appearance on Sirius XM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, the actress recalled how "surreal" it felt to look back at the time and see pictures of the sheer number of people in her life at the time.

"What that felt like was the most surreal experience," Miller said regarding her sudden rise in fame after she started dating Jude Law.

Sienna Miller started dating Jude Law in 2003 after meeting the actor while working on the 2004 film Alfie. The duo even ended up getting engaged in 2004 before news broke of Law cheating on Miller with his kids' nanny in 2005. The couple split up in 2006, briefly reuniting in 2009, and then splitting up once and for all in 2011.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law were once engaged (Image via YouTube/TheEllenShow, Conan O'Brien)

Jude Law was caught in a scandal when he was engaged to Sienna Miller

An up-and-coming Sienna Miller first met Jude Law, already a Hollywood hot commodity at the time, in 2003 during the filming of the remake of the 1966 Michael Caine movie of the same name, Alfie. The duo soon started dating and were often photographed together, their faces all over tabloids and magazines.

The couple's romantic relationship seemed to be moving at a brisk pace when Jude Law proposed to Sienna Miller in December 2004, and Miller said yes. At the time, a spokesperson told People magazine:

"They are spectacularly happy. He proposed to her on Christmas day with a gold band and nine diamonds."

Jude Law and Sienna Miller at the World Premiere of "Alfie" in London. (Image via Getty)

However, everything fell apart in 2005. In May, Jude Law was trending for all the wrong reasons. The actor was reportedly found to be having an affair with his kids' nanny. At the time, Law released a public statement which read:

"Following the reports in today's papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologise to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defence for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

Law and Miller's relationship fell apart in 2006. The couple returned to each other in 2009 but fell apart once again in 2011. Miller's friend told People magazine then that the couple's decision to break up was mutual. Miller told Porter in 2016 that although they don't see each other often, she still cared for Jude Law "enormously."

Miller and Law broke up for the last time in 2011 (Image via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Sienna Miller opened up about the chaotic tabloid attention surrounding her life

During Thursday's episode of This Life of Mine with James Cordon, Sienna Miller opened up about the time she was dating Jude Law. Podcast host James Corden talked about how, back in 2004-05, Sienna Miller went from being unknown to "The most famous person in the country." Miller told Corden that the entire situation felt like a surreal experience.

"I mean it was one day to the next. I think I got photographed with my new boyfriend, very famous at the time, Jude Law. We were working together," she recalled.

James Corden recalled how Miller became an "object of so much fascination." He narrated an encounter with Miller in a restaurant where he remembered seeing many people surrounding the actress and some even jumping on mopeds to chase her down. In response, Miller said that every single day was just like that.

"It's so surreal to look back and imagine, or even to look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in my life all the time," she said, adding, "It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them. The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers, that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory."

The actress also remembered being "so madly in love" and that point in her life as "the most exciting moment."

"I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly."

Jude Law and Sienna Miller attend the Costume Institute Gala Benefit in May 2010 (Image via Getty)

Miller talked about how she learned so much from her experience and felt lucky to still be here. The actress stated that such situations could lead to "madness and chaos".

"You are dealing with aggression and violence, and you are a piece of prey and you're being hunted every day, so you are paranoid," she said.

Miller recalled responding to the chaos by declaring that she was not going to change but conceded that she was going out and drinking too much. People were having fun, but that bred more panic. She described the whole scenario as an "ouroboros of kind of mess." According to the actress, the chaos in her relationship and surroundings fed into each other and became a "very unmanageable energy."

Sienna Miller is currently dating A Good Person star Oli Green, with whom she has a child. Miller also has another kid with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

Meanwhile, Jude Law has been married to behavioral psychologist Phillipa Coan since 2019. Law has seven kids, including two with Phillipa Coan.