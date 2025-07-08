Stranger With My Name on LMN: Full list of cast 

Lifetime's new mystery movie, Stranger With My Name, is set to release this Thursday, July 10, 2025. The plot follows a woman called Alice who takes a job in a new town but unfortunately gets into a serious accident.

Once she awakens following the tragic incident, Alice finds that her husband does not recognize her anymore. To make matters worse, another woman assumes her identity, and she has no records to her name either. Starring Layla Cushman and Dina Freberg in the lead roles, Stranger With My Name is coming to Lifetime this Thursday.

Who stars in Stranger With My Name? Cast list explored

1. Layla Cushman as Alice Warren

Layla Cushman stars as Alice (Image via Instagram)

Layla Cushman is an American actor who was born in Canton and spent most of her childhood growing up on a farm. She graduated from Malone University with a B.A. in Communications. Being interested in media entertainment, she soon began her career as a TV host. She has appeared in several TV Commercials, eventually landing roles in movies and television series.

Layla Cushman has appeared in Sweet Girl, The Last Summer, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and TV shows like Outsiders and Downward Dog. She has also starred in Killer Nurses and All Is Calm. In Stranger With My Name, she plays the lead role of Alice Warren, who falls victim to identity theft after her accident and grapples to come to terms with it.

2. Dina Freberg as Sydney Holloway

Dina Freberg is an American actor, filmmaker, model, comedian, and singer from Arizona who is now based in Los Angeles. She is best known for playing Jack in the short Titanium (2016) and has written and directed Georgia (2017) and Lily of the Valley (2017).

Freberg has also appeared in TV series like Heart of Numbani, Jess & Sarah, Hummingbird, Chicken Girls, and Being the Ricardos. She plays Sydney Holloway, another main character in Stranger With My Name.

3. Celeste Blandon as Ellie Mills

Celeste Blandon (Image via Instagram)

Celeste Blandon is an American actor born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, currently living in Atlanta, Georgia. Blandon has appeared in movies like Phantom Fun-World (2023), Watchdog (2023), and The Big Conn (2022). She has also won the "Best Actress" at the Atlanta 48 Hour Film Project Competition in 2023 and is 1/2 of Simpatico Pictures, which is an Atlanta-based film production company.

Celeste Blandon plays a character named Ellie Mills in the upcoming Lifetime movie.

4. Anna Morgan Neugent as the new Alice

Anna Morgan Neugent is best known for her roles in Power Book IV: Force (2022), An Accidental Fire and Emanuel 9 (2022). She plays the role of the new Alice who takes up the identity of the real Alice (played by Layla Cushman), in Stranger With My Name.

5. Others cast members in the Lifetime movie

Here is the list of supporting actors who will appear on Lifetime's Stranger With My Name:

John Bibby as a Cab Driver

Victoria Cabral as a Nurse

Mike A. as Detective Shawn Wiley

Jaryl Draper as Jeremy Logan

Sean McBride as a Police Officer

Janora Sanders

Rodney Hagan

Ann Moss

Stranger With My Name will be available on Lifetime, since Thursday, July 10, 2025.

