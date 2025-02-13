"Such a greedy cash grab move from Sony" — Internet reacts to new poster for Until Dawn movie

The upcoming horror movie Until Dawn is based on the well-liked video game of the same name from 2015. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film expands the mythology and tells a new story in the game's universe. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

The plot of Until Dawn revolves around the events that take place one year after the mysterious disappearance of the character Melanie. Her sister, Clover, and her friends venture to the remote valley where Melanie went missing to uncover the truth. As they uncover dark secrets, they are hunted by a masked killer. Each death causes them to relive the same night, facing new threats until dawn breaks.

With the release of five new posters featuring a range of nightmarish creatures, Sony has been teasing the forthcoming Until Dawn film. Each poster emphasizes a different horrifying threat, and the tagline "Every night a different nightmare" offers a glimpse into the dark world the characters will inhabit.

Fans of the game and the horror genre have been eager for the film, especially after the first teaser revealed the tense plot and creepy ambiance to viewers. These marketing tools are generating buzz about the movie's premiere.

However, the internet's reaction to these new posters has been mixed, with some fans expressing concerns. Many have taken to X to voice their opinions, criticizing the marketing and the direction Sony seems to be taking with the adaptation. One fan tweeted:

“Such a greedy cash grab move from Sony."

While some are excited about the film's fresh take, others feel that it diverges too far from the source material, leading to a division of opinions within the community.

“Movie looks great but this is nothing like the game, might as well change the title,” one tweeted.

“The movie looks interesting, but doesn’t really scream until Dawn. It feels more like Dead by Daylight than Until Dawn honestly,” another fan remarked.

“Seems to be a great concept. But this isn’t Until Dawn…” echoed another fan.

However, other fans have been more supportive.

“I’m watching! Love the series! Love the new take & completely understand to not make it like a game thousands played," one tweeted.

“It’s gonna be so good man,” another fan chimed in.

“I absolutely love and trust this director so let’s gooo!!!” one commented.

All about Until Dawn

The 2015 game, known for its psychological horror, decision-based gameplay, and cinematic narrative, finds continuation in the movie Until Dawn. Directed by David F. Sandberg, most known for his work on Shazam! and Lights Out, this adaptation is expected to have the same eerie aura on film.

The narrative revolves around Clover and her friends, who become stranded in a secluded valley following the disappearance of her sister Melanie. After being hunted down and killed by a masked assailant, their journey takes a terrible turn, and they awaken early the following night.

They encounter various killers as a result of this cycle of death and rebirth, each of whom is more horrifying than the last.

As the group attempts to escape their recurrent nightmare and survive through the night, the film will delve into the psychological aspects that contributed to the original game's popularity. It is anticipated that the game's primary survival mechanism—in which decisions made by characters have different consequences will be unique in the movie.

A still from the Until Dawn trailer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Speaking to Cosmic Book News in January 2025, director David F. Sandberg emphasized the importance of retaining the suspenseful tone of the game while delivering new experiences for the audience.

“As a huge fan of the Until Dawn game and how cinematic it was, I thought a lot about how we can continue the story without just giving the audience the same experience that they got when they were playing. The movie has sort of the same tone and the same vibe but it expands upon the universe," he said.

The movie will feature an ensemble cast, with Ella Rubin portraying Clover and Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A'zion among the supporting characters.

The film will follow a similar structure to the game, with characters experiencing multiple "resets" throughout the night, facing increasingly deadly threats. Each cycle introduces new killers and dangers, pushing Clover and her friends to make life-or-death decisions.

As viewers try to grasp the enigmatic forces at work in the valley, the psychological horror components are meant to keep them on edge. Under Gary Dauberman's script, which is well-known for its work on It and The Nun, the movie aims to accentuate the tension and atmosphere that game aficionados have grown to enjoy.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Until Dawn and similar projects as the year progresses.

