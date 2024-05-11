Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming Christy Martin biopic: everything we know so far

Sydney Sweeney, who is famous for playing Haley Emaline Addario on the Netflix series Everything Su*ks! (2018), is now geared up to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, as reported by Deadline. Christy was one of the most successful female boxers in the US.

The biopic will be directed by David Michôd, who has a history of making movies in this genre. The script for the movie comes from Mirrah Foulkes and Michôd himself.

Sydney Sweeney, who is a boxing and MMA fan, is pretty excited about her new role and is ready to switch genres, as she gets into the octagon and trains. She has a passion for combat sports and therefore this role makes perfect sense, seeing her dedication, and interest.

Everything we know so far about Sydney Sweeney’s Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney has signed up for a biopic that is going to be based on the life of former professional female boxer and welterweight champion, Christy Martin.

This movie will show the emotional, physical, and financial abuse that Christy Martin went through and how she fought her way out of it. Christy is not only a champion inside the ring but also in real life and her fans will witness it all, through this biopic, directed by David Michod.

This biopic will show her rise, her persona, her magic in the ring, the fan base she built, and also her struggles and toxic relationships.

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress, who has featured in movies and shows like Anyone But You (2023), Reality (2023), Everything Suc*s (2018), Night Teeth (2021), The Handmaid’s Tale (since 2017), and more.

Talking to Deadline about this upcoming biopic, Sydney Sweeney, who is a boxing and MMA enthusiast has said—

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Sydney Sweeney also said—

“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world..... showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful and emotional.”

Who is Christy Martin?

Christy Martin, the most successful female boxer, reigning from the US was on the professional boxing scene from 1989-2012. She started pro boxing when she was 21 years old. Martin became the first female boxer, who was elected to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016. She was also elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020.

She was the first woman who signed with promoter Don King and was the only boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She defended her title multiple times, throughout her career and holds a career record of 49 wins, three draws, and seven losses. She became champion when she won the Woman Boxing Council welterweight title in 2009.

Her personal life turned into a nightmare when she was stabbed multiple times and even shot by her husband, who left her to die. However, Christy was a fighter and she survived the attack. Her husband was found guilty and sent to jail for second-degree murder later.

More news about this biopic is expected to come soon.

