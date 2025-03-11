"That was the end of family life from that point"- When Paul Bettany opened up about his brother's death

Paul Bettany has been in the industry for a long time and has also covered a lot of ground in terms of genres and kinds of films. He has worked with Lars Von Trier in the now-classic Dogville, and he has also been an indispensable cog of the perfectly functioning MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), where he played the role of Vision.

Over the long years of exposure and experience, Bettany has continued to nurture his craft. He has also suffered immensely from a young age, which perhaps also helped in shaping his character. One unimaginable tragedy that Paul Bettany faced at a young age was the death of his younger brother, which changed him forever. He has discussed this in several interviews before.

In a particular interview with The Guardian, back in 2012, Bettany opened up about the unimaginable change he suffered since the death of his brother and how it changed their family forever. He told The Guardian:

"My brother's death, when he was eight years old, blew the family apart. He had an accident and it was miserable. It coloured everything. I was 16 and that was the end of family life from that point, as often happens in families where's there's a death of a child. The whole family explodes."

He added:

"Life was never the same again. First, it devastated my parents, obviously; and, second, it happened to my sister and me at a time when you are supposed to feel that sort of crazy, almost narcissistic confidence as a 16 or 17 year old, feeling that you are somehow indestructible."

He continued to expand on how he also felt alienated from his friends after this phase.

"You feel like you are harbouring some dreadful secret about what life is actually like"- Paul Bettany on how his brother's death changed him

Often, big tragedies, like the one Paul Bettany suffered, change entire perspectives about life. The actor explained in the same interview how not only did the death devastate him and his family, but it also changed his perspective on life.

Bettany explained how he felt the fragility of life in front of him when this dreadful thing happened to his brother. He elaborated:

"Not only do you lose that immediately and see the fragility and the precariousness of your own position but you also feel totally alienated from all of your friends. You feel like you are harbouring some dreadful secret about what life is actually like."

He also added how he also simply felt sad about his young brother not being with him anymore. He concluded:

"Quite apart from all of those things, I was missing the person who at the time was the most important person to me. I was very close to my brother. It was hideous in all shades of hideousness."

These are things one never recovers from, and Paul Bettany has continued to mention his brother often while talking about his life.

Paul Bettany went on to have a full career as an artist, having worked on multiple acclaimed movies like Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003), Legend (2015), and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

He has also worked extensively in television and on stage, being one of the most complete actors around.

He is soon set to appear in The Collaboration, which is currently in post-production.

