“That’s unexpected combo”- Hollywood legends Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Brad Pitt’s possible collaboration sparks excitement

Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Brad Pitt’s possible collaboration has created excitement across Hollywood. Fans were thrown into a frenzy when rumors began circulating about a potential sequel to ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD, as stated by Deadline on April 1, 2025.

This sequel would reportedly follow the exploits of the cherished character Cliff Booth. However, Quentin Tarantino would not be directing it and the supposed film will be instead helmed by David Fincher.

Brad Pitt will reportedly return as Cliff Booth, repeating his Oscar-winning performance. Originally written by Tarantino, the script is said to explore Booth's backstory further, providing fans a fresh perspective into the character's past.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one commenting,

“Woww, That’s unexpected combo.”

Fincher's expertise in psychological thrillers and Tarantino's sharp, dialogue-heavy writing make for a promising collaboration.

Fans have began to look forward to what is about to happen with one user humorously asking,

“This isn’t an April Fool’s joke?”

More comments poured in as fans expressed exitement.

“Damn I wish Quentin would direct it,” one fan expressed.

“Lights, camera, action! Pitt, Tarantino, and Netflix are cooking up something legendary for Cliff Booth fans.”, another tweet read.

Fans of the original film seem to be enthusiastic about the possibilities of exploring more of Booth’s history.

“Exciting news! A Cliff Booth-focused sequel with Tarantino’s writing and Fincher’s direction could be an absolute masterpiece,” said one Twitter user.

Another user commented,

“Cliff Booth is back, and this time, it’s Fincher behind the camera?? Inject this straight into my veins.”

Other comments revealed fans' attachment to the character, with one stating,

“Usually I'm against unnecessary sequels, especially without the original director. But I honestly would like to see more adventures of Cliff Booth, he's my favorite Brad Pitt character in a while. Plus, Tarantino writing the script gives me some hope that it'll be good.”

The potential partnership between Brad Pitt, David Fincher, and Quentin Tarantino

The collaboration between Brad Pitt, David Fincher, and Quentin Tarantino is a surprising development. Though Quentin Tarantino isn't directing, he has reportedly approved the plan of Fincher realizing his screenplay.

Brad Pitt had won critical acclaim for his role in ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD, and fans will see the return of the character in the sequel. As per Deadline, Pitt's return is confirmed, but whether Leonardo DiCaprio will reappear as Rick Dalton, is unknown as of now.

Netflix, which has gained prominence for backing original content, has secured the rights to the project and is reportedly investing $200 million.

More about ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the Quentin Tarantino directed film ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD released in 2019.

The movie follows actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) across Hollywood's last Golden Age. The film earned Brad Pitt the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth.

The film's plot intertwines the fictional stories of Dalton and Booth with real-life events, including the infamous Manson Family murders. The film received 10 Oscar nominations and won two Oscars.

Stay tuned for further updates.

