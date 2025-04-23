The Accountant 2: Full list of cast explored

The Accountant 2 will be released in theatres across the US on April 25, 2025. This sequel to the 2016 film The Accountant made its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 8, 2025.
The 2016 action-thriller, The Accountant, starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and J.K. Simmons, earned a 7.3 rating on IMDb and 53% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes based on critics' reviews. Production for The Accountant 2 was announced in June 2017, with writer Bill Dubuque and director Gavin O'Connor returning to their drawing boards.
While Anna Kendrick takes a step away from this sequel, Ben Affleck, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson reprise their roles from the first movie.
Full cast of The Accountant 2
Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff
Ben Affleck returns for his lead role as the autistic forensic accountant, Christian Wolff. He engages with some of the most dangerous criminals in the world as part of his job.
Ben Affleck is also known for his portrayal of Batman in the DC Extended Universe, and for his roles in Armageddon (1998), Argo (2012), and Gone Girl (2014).
Jon Bernthal as Braxton
Braxton is Christian Wolff's brother and a high-paid hitman. Jon Bernthal rose to fame for his portrayal of Shane Walsh in the horror series The Walking Dead. He is also known for his roles in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Baby Driver (2017).
J.K. Simmons as Raymond King
Raymond King is the Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network for the Treasury Department. King has built a career chasing down leads from Wolff after meeting him years prior.
J.K. Simmons is an award-winning actor known for his roles in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Juno (2007), and Whiplash (2014).
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Marybeth Medina
Cynthia Addai-Robinson plays Marybeth Medina, an agent from the Treasury Department, who was assigned the task of finding out the real identity of The Accountant in the previous movie. Cynthia is known for her roles in the CW series Arrow and Amazon Prime's The Rings of Power.
Daniella Pineda as Anaïs
Daniella Pineda portrays a new character named Anaïs, of whom little is currently known. Daniella rose to fame for her roles in CW's The Originals and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (2018).
Other cast members include Robert Morgan, Grant Harvey, and Andrew Howard.
Premise of The Accountant 2
Christian Wolff's chase in this sequel is prompted by Treasury agent Marybeth Medina, who contacts him after someone close to her has been murdered anonymously. Christian employs the help of his estranged brother Braxton, and together they try to solve the case and catch the killer.
However, they stir up a racket, drawing the attention of some of their most notorious enemies, and this puts them at risk of getting killed.
The Accountant 2 hits theatres across America on April 25, 2025.