The Alto Knights: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

The Alto Knights is an upcoming gangster film starring Robert DeNiro in a dual role. Directed by Barry Levinson, the Warner Bros project is set to be released exclusively in theatres across the United States and the United Kingdom on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Set against the backdrop of New York in the 1950s, The Alto Knights explores the relationship between the Italian-American mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello (both played by DeNiro). Starting out as best friends, Genovese and Costello get embroiled in an ugly war for control over a major crime family that threatens to destabilize organized crime in the Big Apple.

Along with the power struggle between the two mob bosses, the film portrays its impact on the mafia culture in the city. Tickets for the film have been released, and are currently available for purchase on online platforms such as Fandango and Atom Tickets. The date of the film’s digital release is yet to be announced.

How does the trailer set up the plot of The Alto Knights?

The trailer for The Alto Knights opens with a tense meeting between two formidable figures- Genovese and Costello- in a dimly lit restaurant, where they exchange ideas on running organized crime. The tension becomes palpable between the two as Costello claims to lead an upfront life and Genovese reminds him that it is because he got his hands dirty for him.

Lines are drawn for the high-stakes power struggle as the trailer unfolds.

"You're going down a very dangerous road,” warns Costello, to which Genovese retorts, “And we ain't been down dangerous roads before? That's the risk you take.”

Friendship turns to rivalry as each attempts to out-maneuver the other for control of the underworld. Interspersed with glimpses of lavish parties, secret meetings and violent confrontations, the trailer helps build up to the moment Genovese puts a hit out on Costello and its aftermath in the underworld.

Exploring the cast of The Alto Knights

At the age of 81, Robert De Niro leads the cast of The Alto Knights starring as both Genovese and Costello. His extensive experience in gangster films, from The Godfather 2 (1974), and Goodfellas (1990), to The Irishman (2019), will help him bring nuance to his portrayals that is bound to elevate the entire narrative.

DeNiro is supported by a talented ensemble of cast members in the film, some of whom are listed as follows.

Debra Messing (Will and Grace, The Wedding Date) portrays Bobbie Costello, wife of Frank Costello who helps provide an insight into his personal life.

Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun, Persuasion) plays Vincent Gigante, the person who attempts the assassination of Costello for Genovese and later becomes the head of his crime family.

Kathrine Narducci (A Bronx Tale, Chicago Overcoat) appears as Anna Genovese, wife of Vito Genovese and a prominent figure in the bar scene of Manhattan as well as the underworld, by extension.

James Ciccone (Boston Strangler, The Kitchen) plays Carlo Gambino, Sicilian crime boss from the Gambino crime family who plays a key role in keeping the New York underworld organized in the aftermath of the feud between Genovese and Costello.

Louis Mustillo (Mike & Molly, Dancer and the Dame), appears as Joe Bonanno, aka Joe Bananas, boss of the Bonanno crime family who gets involved in the gang wars between Genovese and Costello.

Catch The Alto Knights in theaters from March 21, 2025.

