The Bad Guys 2: Everything we know so far

The Bad Guys 2 is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025. Produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, the sequel follows the success of the 2022 animated hit.

The film will be available in theatres, and fans can expect the same action-packed storytelling and stylish animation that characterized the first installment. Pierre Perifel and JP Sans are the film's co-directors, expanding upon the franchise predicated on Aaron Blabey's acclaimed book series.

The trailer for The Bad Guys 2 premiered on November 21, 2024, giving fans a glimpse of the gang’s return and new challenges. The first film grossed over $250 million globally, which was a commercial success.

Trailer of The Bad Guys 2 and breakdown

The recently released trailer underscores the gang's challenges as they adjust to life as good guys. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, and Ms. Tarantula are compelled to revert to their criminal activities for one final heist.

This time, they collaborate with a new all-female squad that comprises a tech-savvy boar, a sharp-witted raven, and a snow leopard leader.

Drawing Perifel inspiration from spy franchises like Mission: Impossible and James Bond, the trailer reveals high-stakes action sequences and witty exchanges.

Director Pierre Perifel explained,

“This new one is really all about opening the universe of ‘The Bad Guys,’ – both story-wise, where we’re going to just explore the new set pieces and characters, just leave the centralized cities, and explore different locations – and more cinematic sets, which is super exciting. We’re pushing the visual style.”

He added:

“We reshaped our characters a little bit. We are going to add special effects that feel a bit more like hand-drawn. There’s definitely more line work in the texturing and brush strokes. We’re pushing a bit more stylized. We’re not going too crazy. It’s still going to feel like ‘The Bad Guys” with that very painterly, illustrative look.”

Voice cast and crew

The main cast includes:

Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf

Marc Maron as Mr. Snake

Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark

Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha

Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula

Danielle Brooks as the snow leopard

Natasha Lyonne as the raven

Maria Bakalova as the boar

Returning director Pierre Perifel, co-director JP Sans, and producer Damon Ross bring their expertise to the sequel.

Other insights on The Bad Guys 2

The sequel elevates the original film’s premise by expanding its universe and exploring new settings. The directors use stylized animation, combining painterly looks and hand-drawn textures. While keeping the appeal of the original, this improved visual style seeks to enthrall viewers.

The story continues the theme of redemption as the gang is forced out of retirement for “one last job.” The introduction of the all-female crime squad challenges their loyalties and resolve, adding tension and excitement.

Producer Damon Ross and director Pierre Perifel emphasize the action-oriented direction of the sequel. Drawing from Aaron Blabey’s books, the film explores various genres, ensuring a fresh and dynamic viewing experience.

Producers and director of The Bad Guys 2

Pierre Perifel, who directed the first installment, returns for The Bad Guys 2, joined by co-director JP Sans. Producer Damon Ross is also back, ensuring continuity in the franchise’s creative vision. The film’s score is composed by Daniel Pemberton, whose work contributed significantly to the original’s success.

A look back at The Bad Guys (2022)

With its original animation technique and plot, The Bad Guys, the first movie, attracted both critics and money. Published in 2022, it turned in over $250 million globally.

The narrative followed the gang's path from infamous criminals to aspirational decent guys. The movie laid a strong basis for the follow-up with its heart and comedy.

The Bad Guys 2 is scheduled for release in theatres on August 1, 2025.

