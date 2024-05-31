The Great Lillian Hall full cast list: Kathy Bates, Pierce Brosnan, and others star in HBO drama

HBO Max has recently released The Great Lillian Hall, directed by Michael Cristofer from a screenplay by Elisabeth Seldes-Annacone. The movie follows the life and tragedy of a phenomenal talent in the theater world, Lillian Hall, when she is diagnosed with a severe neurological condition that leads her to forget.

The film premiered on HBO on May 31, 2024, with a star-studded cast featuring Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, and Pierce Brosnan.

Lillian has had a brilliant career trajectory and was honored with the title of 'First Lady of American Theater.' As she prepares to deliver one of the most important plays of her life, she finds that she is forgetting her lines. In this unfortunate turn of events, it becomes impossible for her to carry on with her acting. The Great Lillian Hall follows her travails as she struggles to carry out her role in her latest production and how this diagnosis affects her personal life and the people around her.

Who stars in The Great Lillian Hall? Cast list explored

Here is the full cast list for the HBO drama that was released today, May 31, 2024.

Jessica Lange as Lillian Hall

Jessica Lange is an acclaimed American stage and screen actor who is a recipient of two Academy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award, along with five Golden Globe Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award for her invaluable contribution to the entertainment industry.

Lange made her film debut in the 1976 remake of King Kong, which earned her the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year. She received two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress as a soap opera star in the comedy Tootsie (1982) and Best Actress for playing a bipolar housewife in Blue Sky (1994). Her other acclaimed works include Frances (1982), Country (1984), Sweet Dreams (1985), All That Jazz (1979), Crimes of the Heart (1986), and Rob Roy (1995).

Jessica Lange's television features include A Streetcar Named Desire (1995), Normal (2003), Grey Gardens (2009), American Horror Story (2011–2015, 2018), and Feud (2017).

Lange plays the lead role of Lillian Hall in the HBO drama film, where she battles a severe neurological disorder while balancing her acting career.

Kathy Bates as Edith Wilson

Kathleen Bates is an Academy Award-winning American actor who began her career with minor stage roles before being cast in her first on-screen role in Taking Off (1971). She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Play for 'night, Mother (1983) and an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the thriller Misery (1990).

Her other well-known works include Primary Colors (1998), About Schmidt (2002), Richard Jewell (2019), Titanic (1997), The Waterboy (1998), Revolutionary Road (2008), The Blind Side (2009), and Midnight in Paris (2011).

Kathy Bates' television features include Two and a Half Men (2012), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. She was also awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of Delphine LaLaurie in American Horror Story: Coven (2013). Bates plays a character called Edith Wilson in The Great Lillian Hall.

Pierce Brosnan as Ty Maynard

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor and film producer who joins the cast of The Great Lillian Hall as Ty Maynard, Lillian's neighbor. Brosnan is best known for playing the fictional secret agent James Bond in four films of the James Bond film series. His other notable features include roles in The Fourth Protocol (1987), Dante's Peak (1997), The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), The Ghost Writer (2010), Mamma Mia! (2008), and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Brosnan has also played Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate in the DC Extended Universe film Black Adam. He has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, for the miniseries Nancy Astor (1982) and for the dark comedy film The Matador (2005).

Others starring

Along with the lead actors, The Great Lillian Hall also stars Lily Rabe as Margaret Tanner, Jesse Williams as David, Allison Mackie as Flo, and Lauren Buglioli as Dunyasha.

The Great Lillian Hall is now playing on the HBO Max streaming platform.